×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

If Kanye Runs, It Cripples Joe Biden. But What About Tucker ’24?

Jul 6, 2020




RUSH: Hey, Mr. Snerdley, a quick political question. Are you gonna vote for Tucker Carlson for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024? (interruption) You’re not? (interruption) Hmm. ‘Cause apparently the Republican Party’s excited about that. Well, I’m telling you what I’m reading. I like Tucker. (interruption) No, no, no, don’t misunderstand.

I think Tucker’s great. I’m just asking you the question. It’s in the news out there. I know you’re into that party stuff.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Okay. Let’s see. Some things I gotta get in here. Oh. Mr. Snerdley, would you vote for Kanye West? (interruption) Before we start just discarding, what is Kanye West doing? If Kanye West actually runs, who does it hurt?


It hurts Biden. It would take the African-American vote away from Biden, if he’s serious about this. I don’t know, man.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice