Kids Don’t Know Much About History Thanks to Anti-American Indoctrination

RUSH: We have repeatedly said, ladies and gentlemen, that these protests and riots are being led by college-aged kids who literally know nothing about American history. They have not been taught the truth. This is key to understand. They have not been taught the truth of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the founding, and then made up their minds that they think these guys are reprobates and creeps.
They’ve not been taught the truth. They have been propagandized and indoctrinated from the get-go. They have been filled with hatred, pure and simple. But they think that they’ve been taught the truth, finally, that 200 years, 240 years of education in this country was a lie and that the period of time they’ve been in school was the truth.
But the fact of the matter is — and this is very important — they haven’t been taught the truth. They’ve not made up their minds independently of anything. They have been propagandized, and they have been indoctrinated. They’ve been taught to hate America. And it has to be pushed back against. It can’t be tolerated.
To push back against it is said to be divisive. What are we supposed to do? In the name of tolerance just sit here and accept the lies that these kids have been taught? Accept the lies as a sign of tolerance or unfairness or what have you? How is it divisive to stand up for the truth? So Trump stands up for the truth, stands up for the truth of the country, the greatness of the country, and he’s divisive?
Trump’s not tearing down statues. Trump is not defacing relics. Trump is not trying to damage or erase our history. He’s trying to restore it and maintain it. That’s divisive? How in the world does Black Lives Matter escape the characterization of divisive? How do any of these left-wing protest groups escape that they are the ones who are divisive?
It’s obvious some of our schools and universities have become some of the most anti-American places on earth. Indoctrination centers for anti-American propaganda. Campus Reform, great website, they went out and spoke with young American students ahead of the Fourth of July to see what they knew about the holiday.
And even though most of the students that Campus Reform interviewed said that America was a racist country, most of them couldn’t answer even the simplest questions about Independence Day. They didn’t have any idea. Fourth of July, had no idea what it was. College people. College educated people. Students were asked, for example, what the holiday commemorates. They were asked which year the country declared independence. They were asked which nation the United States declared independence from and which was fought for American independence, what war.
Many could not answer any of these questions. Some answered that America gained its independence in the twentieth century. Others said the corresponding war was the Civil War, World War I, World War II. They had no concept of – (interruption) How do you get into college and not know it? Because the SATs have been corrupted, because the entrance exams have been corrupted to coordinate with what people have been taught in high school.
It’s a concerted effort. Do you know the name Howard Zinn? Howard Zinn is the author of the textbook used all across America. The guy’s a Marxist. He hates America. He always has. How it became the number one textbook, I’ll never know. Well, the answer is obvious. The leftists are everywhere.
Our education system is lost. We have totally, totally lost it. And during these two generations of loss, we’ve had American parents striving, sacrificing to come up with 40 grand, 50 grand, 30 grand a year to send their kids off to be propagandized. And they’ve done it with pride. They’ve done it with great pride, that they’ve been able to get their kids into these colleges.
We are looking at, folks, a massive failure of the American education system. Or you could look at it the other way. A triumph. These people are showing what’s possible when you get hold of the education. Imagine if genuine American-loving patriots had been in charge of the education system for the last 50 years.
It wouldn’t have been necessary to even elect Trump. That’s not a put-down. I’m just telling you, Trump would not have been unique. Make America Great Again would not have been necessary. People would have believed that that was the objective every day and they would have believed that we’ve met the objective.
And now we’ve got teachers — I read teachers in northern Virginia — i.e., Washington suburbs — are demanding hazard pay for the coming school year. Teachers who have been doing nothing since March want hazard pay. They want special pay. People stocking shelves in grocery stores and trucking and delivering supplies all over the country, they haven’t made such demands.
Teachers, hazard pay? Because, what? The virus? Where’s your commitment, teachers? You people have been — look. I know there’s exceptions, don’t misunderstand. But how many times have you heard a caller to this program, a teacher, a conservative in either a high school or a college, and they whisper, and they tell us they’re using a fake name ’cause they don’t want to be identified.
There’s always a renegade conservative professor somewhere at some university, some college, some high school. We hear from ’em. I wish I had a dollar for every time I have addressed the issue of our declining education. Because we have seen, folks — as I say, there’s two ways to look at this. You can look at it as the abject failure of the education system or you could look at how they’ve triumphed. They have demonstrated what you can do if you control the education system.
Folks, in less than two generations they have what percentage of this country literally hating it? And you see these white, educated women who have really been propagandized with feminism and LGBTQ and all this other stuff, and they just walk around in a constant state of hatred. And they’re yelling at the black cops. They’re yelling at everybody. It’s senseless.
They look insane. They have been indoctrinated and ginned up with such hatred, they can’t even contain it. The idea that they might have happy lives, forget it. And they don’t know what they’re talking about. They haven’t the slightest idea. But they think only they are the experts.
So, you know, I’m happy whenever I hear Republicans talking about education, school choice, homeschooling, when I hear Trump talk about it, because it is crucially, crucially important.
RUSH: Spencer Davis Group, 1966, back when America was really, really racist, huh? Give me some — no, just kidding. You can’t joke about it anymore. What does he mean by that? What was going on in 66?” Only two years away from the protests at the Democrat National Convention.
Anyway, this is Hallie in Linn, Missouri, as we stick with the phones. Great to have you with us today. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Mr. Rush. It’s such an honor to be talking with you. My family and I are such big fans. I’m known as a Rush Baby. I’ve been listening to you for 19 years now.
RUSH: Wow. Thank you very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: I wanted to say how many great points you brought up today about the Electoral College, our education system, and how people genuinely hate America because that’s what we were taught at a young age.
RUSH: Yeah, that’s exactly right.
CALLER: I think, as leaders of tomorrow, people around my age should be paying more attention about what’s going on in the world right now because we’re gonna be leading the country soon, and we don’t want to repeat what’s going on here because I agree that it’s totalitarianism that they’re trying to accomplish.
RUSH: Look, these kids have shown up in high school, in some cases middle school, gone on to college, skulls full of mush, they didn’t know anything, they were coddled, and they were told they were special, they were told only they were capable of learning the real truth about America, and then they were bombarded with this crap that they’re running around acting on.
And they have been primed to take over the leadership position that they think is theirs, and they’re finally gonna put this country in the right place where it needs to be, and it isn’t great, and it isn’t special, and it isn’t exceptional, and they’re gonna make sure that everybody understands what a racist, bigoted, homophobic place this always has been. That’s their objective.
CALLER: Yes. That’s so true. I just wish that, like you said before, we had loving, patriotic people writing the history books instead of whoever’s writing them now because they don’t have the history right.
RUSH: No, they don’t have the history right. They’re purposely distorting it. The name is Howard Zinn, Z-i-n-n. Google Howard Zinn. You’ll find out what’s corrupted the American education system, the history, at least, and that’s where it all basically happened. Anyway, Hallie, thanks for the call. I appreciate it. Thank you so much.