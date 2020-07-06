SCOTUS 9-0: Electoral College Voters MUST Stay Faithful to State

RUSH: Folks, there was a Supreme Court ruling today. Now, this is fascinating. I can’t find it on Drudge. I spent the last 3-1/2 minutes looking for the link — the whole break. It was up there. It has been taken down. I don’t know what’s going on there. But essentially there was a unanimous Supreme Court ruling today about the Electoral College, and it essentially said… It was a gigantic “(Raspberry) you!” to the left.
It essentially says that electors in the Electoral College must follow the popular vote in their states. They cannot go rogue. Unanimous decision. This was an attempt, if you recall — part of the massive attempt in 2016 — to undermine the electoral process, to overturn the election results. The left started pressuring the electors in the various states to vote against Trump and to vote for Hillary. They put all kinds of pressure on them.
There was blackmail — silent blackmail; we don’t know for sure. But there were all kinds of attempts (some were public; some were private) to pressure the electors. It’s a ceremonial honor to be an elector. The way the presidential election works is the Electoral College actually elects the president. The reason this happens — very, very quickly — is balance of power.
If there were no Electoral College, the states of New York and California would elect the president every year. The Electoral College takes care of the imbalance of the popular vote based on where people live, and it assigns a number of electors to each state that roughly corresponds with the congressional delegation from each state — the representation plus senators that they have — and then mandates that the electors of that state vote the way the people of that state voted in the election.
The electors… As I say, it’s a plum political appointment. It’s an honor. It doesn’t carry any official weight because they have to do what they have to do. They’re not allowed to vote independently, and the left attempted to change that. The left attempted to get rid of the entire concept of the Electoral College, precisely because they look at it as an unfair burden against them and their totalitarian desires to run the country.
It was a unanimous Supreme Court decision.
This is incredible.
Not even the four leftist judges had the temerity here to take on the Electoral College. It was a huge standup, a huge show of support for the Constitution. And the fact that it happened unanimously — they vanquished this effort unanimously — is a big deal. This was called the Faithless Elector case, and it’s a major defeat for the losers who are demanding to get rid of the Electoral College because they want the unfair advantage of disproportionate population location.
Now, if you don’t understand this per se, let me make it easier for you. You need… No matter what anybody tells you, you need to support the Electoral College, and you need to thank your Founding Fathers for it because it ensures that everybody in this country has a role in electing the president. If they were to succeed and get rid of the Electoral College, five or six states would determine the presidency every election.
What would that do to turnout? You know, if that were the case, let’s say that New York and California — throw Texas in there and maybe Illinois. That’s the only place presidential candidates would go to campaign, if those were the four states that elected the president. If the popular vote elected the president, then that’s the only place presidential candidates would go. If you live in Ohio or Florida, you’d never see candidates.
You wouldn’t see a presidential candidate. Ah, maybe a perfunctory visit show up to fundraise, but you wouldn’t see ’em. There would be no such thing as battleground states. There would be no such thing as any of the intricacies that exist — and I’ll tell you something else.
It’d be much easier to rig if all you had to do was fix the election in four or five states. Right, Mr. Snerdley? The Electoral College is just one more example of the absolute genius and brilliance of the people who founded this country and wrote the United States Constitution. Don’t doubt me on this.
RUSH: Here is an actual news story to go along with the Supreme Court ruling just so that you have the official understanding of it. “U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled today that the 538 people who cast the actual -” and, by the way, you know what? I’m gonna have to stop because I have now come to realize that it’s entirely possible that a sizable percentage of you in this audience have no idea what the Electoral College is depending on your age. Or, if you do know what it is, you don’t know what it really is because your mind has been distorted.
Well, look. You in this audience are probably unique in that you are exceedingly informed, educated, and understanding. But still, the Electoral College, this is something, when I was growing up, everybody knew what it was. Everybody knew why it was. Everybody could explain what its purpose was. And then I’ve gotta realize for the past at least 25 and maybe 40 years, people born in that time may not have slightest ability to tell you what it is other than to tell you, “It’s an unfair example of white supremacy guaranteed to elect slave masters as president.”
That’s what people have been taught that it is. And of course nothing could be further from the truth. “The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the 538 people who cast the actual votes for president in December as members of the Electoral College must vote the way the laws of their state direct.” They can’t be faithless. They can’t go rogue. They cannot vote any other way than the law of their state demands. And in the vast majority of states, they must follow the popular vote of the state.
Now, some states, some left-wing, wacko states, are gonna try to change their laws that will permit the electors to go rogue. And we’ll see what happens with that. “This ruling was unanimous against advocates attempting to change the Electoral College and shift the country toward a nationwide popular voting system for the presidency.” And it failed miserably.
So we have a lot on the agenda here today, folks. We have the president and his agenda, his two speeches over the weekend. Here’s Trump at Mount Rushmore. (interruption) Yeah, yeah, I do. I keep waiting for people to mispronounce it and say Mount Rush Limbaugh. But it’s never happened. And then the great speech on Saturday night at the White House.
And here comes the Drive-By Media. All he did was stand up for this country, its history, its founding. They call it divisive. They call the speeches that he made divisive. For crying out loud, it’s the same as Make America Great Again somehow becomes controversial. Who wouldn’t want their country to be great? Well, we’re learning. We’re finding out.
We’re finding out now part of the chant “America never was great, America can’t be great” and these people that are behind this movement don’t have the slightest idea of the history of this country. They haven’t been taught the truth of it and have made a decision. They’ve had their minds corrupted. They have not been told the truth of George Washington. They don’t know what George Washington did. They haven’t been taught the truth of Thomas Jefferson, the greatness of these people and then made up their minds that they didn’t like it.
They have been fed crap and BS from the moment they walked into classrooms where Washington and Jefferson and Adams are being taught. So they haven’t been educated properly and then made up their minds. These people have been propagandized, or worse. They don’t know what they’re talking about. They don’t know. They don’t have the slightest clue. And Trump even says that.
I think Trump gave a terrific speech at Mount Rushmore. We could spend the whole show talking about it if I chose to. And at the risk, ladies and gentlemen, of sounding immodest, it’s exactly what I have been hoping he would do. He even used the phrase, “Preserving the American way of life.” Preserving the American way of life is exactly what we are all invested in. It’s exactly what we face. The American way of life is the United States Constitution.
Do you know what the greatest blow against slavery in the world has been? Not the Civil War, although it’s a big one. The United States Constitution was the biggest assault on slavery the world has ever known. “What do you mean, Rush?” Because the United States Constitution is the repository of the documented freedom of every human being.
The United States Constitution is where it is enshrined, along with other founding — Declaration — where it’s enshrined that all men are created equal. Created equal, by God. Not by Black Lives Matter. Not by government. Not by Occupy Wall Street. Not by Barack Obama. Not by the CHOP zone, but rather by God.
Now, you might be saying, “Well, wait a minute, Rush. If you think the Constitution was the greatest blow against slavery, then how come slavery existed?” Well, again, I can tell you it was all about the union. It was all about needing the 13 colonies to unite in order to declare independence. The southern colonies did not want to give it up. If you go back and read your history, you will find the northern colonists bit their teeth, didn’t want any part of it. But they needed the union and so the union had to be in existence before they could declare independence.
But it was the Constitution that enabled Abraham Lincoln to embark on the Civil War. Because this country could not stand as founded if slavery were to continue. Because of the Constitution. The Constitution did not espouse slavery. The Constitution did not maintain it. The Constitution did not provide for it.
The Constitution, in fact, provided the way to end it, the premise to end it, the premise that all men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, meaning they can’t be taken away. Among them are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This is now the stuff of racism and controversy and hatred? No. This is the stuff of abject, total ignorance promulgated by a bunch of irresponsible teachers in middle school, high school, and the university.
This country is the greatest blow for freedom of the individual human being there has ever been in human history. The Constitution did not enshrine white supremacy or any other supremacy. It did not enshrine racism. It provided the way out. It provided the route out. It provided the mechanism out.
And guess what? Six hundred thousand Americans died to end slavery, 600,000 Americans, most of whom did not own slaves. They were residents of the north who joined the Union Army.
Anyway, I think Trump’s speech, it was exactly what I’ve been saying he should do — push back against this cultural revolution that is now clearly determined to tear down our history, tear down our culture, and to tear down our entire way of life, not to mention tear down the country. And it was gutsy. And it was courageous ’cause Trump’s all alone. He doesn’t have a bunch of Republicans standing up and celebrating him, and they damn well ought to be.
He doesn’t have a bunch of people, other than us, other than you, he doesn’t have a bunch of people standing up and cheering him on. He’s standing up for the founding of this country. He is standing up for the defense of this country. He’s standing up for the preservation of the American way of life.
The American way of life has shown the way for everybody else on this planet. It makes no sense the hatred of this country. It literally makes no common sense. Unless you acknowledge that the people harboring this hatred don’t know what they hate, because they have not been told the truth of the magnificence and the greatness of the Founding Fathers, of the founding documents, of the efforts that were made to establish independence, a country that has come to the rescue of every other nation on earth during times of disaster and has not asked anything in return.
A nation that has the ability to project power unlike any other nation on earth, and we do not use it to conquer other people or other countries. In fact, we use our might and power to liberate people from oppression, poverty, misery and, yes, slavery.