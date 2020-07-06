The EIB Audience Models Are Models of Accuracy

RUSH: The views expressed by the host on this program are documented to be almost always right 99.8% of the time. This is according to the latest opinion audit that’s in from the Sullivan Group. It came in last week. I actually was happy to see that it had not changed. No reason for it to change. I haven’t been wrong enough. You only have to be wrong once to lower it. When you’re 99.8%, almost 100%, you gotta be right like a thousand times to move it up one-tenth of a point, but you only have to be wrong once to lower it.
I mean, most people would not even submit their opinions for audit anymore after having reached this height, but not I, my friends. I continue to submit those opinions for audit. (interruption) Any new what numbers? (interruption) Model numbers? (interruption) Oh, oh, oh! Projected model audience numbers! No. In fact, that’s a good point. I need to run those models. I haven’t.
The last projection that we had was, what, 50.5 million? Is that what it was? (interruption) Yeah, 50.5 million — 50.5 million people listening to the program, according to our model run. This is independent of official audience surveys. Now, our model runs, you know, they have the added benefit of being right, as opposed to the COVID-19 model runs who have (chuckles) a remarkable track record of never having been right, and yet they are routinely, consistently relied on upon.
It’s amazing. If this program — if I as host — were held to the standards of your typical government bureaucracy, why, I could have been… (chuckles) I could have been the number-one host in America when I was hosting a show in a town of 25,000 people in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. “But no,” you say, “that would have been possible.” No, that’s my point. It would have been impossible in a market that small.