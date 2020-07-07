COVID Deaths Plummet, But the So-Called News Remains Negative

RUSH: Now, let’s get into some COVID-19 news and, folks, are you asking yourself what of any of this is true and what isn’t? It’s almost like the tale of two viruses. We have an entire group of stories that are about how much worse the virus is. “Oh, my God. It’s worse than we thought. We haven’t even gotten to the second wave. Dr. Fauci says, Dr. Fauci says, Dr. Fauci says.” Whatever Dr. Fauci says, it gets amplified. We are told how so many more people are getting it. The number of cases is skyrocketing, but then deaths are down. We demonstrated this yesterday.
The number of deaths associated with COVID-19 are way down. It’s why they’re not being reported. The game here is to scare you into siding up with a new lockdown. They want you to hear all these brand-new numbers of cases as deaths. But deaths are down. The curve was flattened.
And then, you know, hydroxychloroquine. “Oh, no. That’s horrible. That can kill you.” Remember when Trump said he was taking it and Neil Cavuto on Fox said this is irresponsible, you can’t do that, you could kill yourself, you could die. I’m saying, “Wait a minute. Whoever said hydroxychloroquine is killing people?” There wasn’t any evidence hydroxychloroquine was killing people. In fact, we now find out that hydroxychloroquine works in staving off death.
How many fake news stories were there about this drug? It’s only been out there 50 years. It’s only been tested from every which way as Sunday. All of the side effects are known. It’s cheap. There’s your real answer. It’s not killing anybody. And yet that was the news. It was bad. It was not indicated. It was something that you shouldn’t be taking. And then they herald those stories.
And we found out that it was still being prescribed in places around the world. It’s being prescribed in Italy, being prescribed in France, where they were having success with it. And we had a story, the CDC said, “Ah, this is bad news, you can’t use it, very, very bad, hydroxychloroquine, not good for COVID-19.” Then we got the latest from the Henry Ford group, “Oh, no, we’re looking at this, we’ve been doing a bunch of studies, and it’s actually very helpful,” and that they’re doing a new study now.
You know the new study they’re doing on hydroxychloroquine, they got 3,000 people in a control group taking it as a prophylactic to see if it helps prevent getting COVID-19. Did you know that? (interruption) Well, it’s just like putting the condom on, you put the condom on there to prevent whatever, disease, pregnancy. (interruption) Yeah, so it’s a preventative.
See, if you take hydroxychloroquine when you’re healthy, does it help in preventing you from getting COVID-19? That is a study currently ongoing with 3,000 people at the Henry Ford research group, whatever the name of it is. So it turns out that hydroxychloroquine does have a role here, that it is effective in certain circumstances, and the research is ongoing.
But no matter where you go, you can’t be confident that you have found the truth when it comes to anything related to COVID-19. And I think that is also symptomatic of what’s happening to our country at large. Morality is gone, the concept of right and wrong are gone, the whole notion of morality now is something that’s up to individual choice.
We’ve seen the steady degradation of standards. Standards have been met with anger and opposition from a bunch of malcontents who claim you have no right to define morality for them or anybody else. You have no right to define what’s right and wrong. So there is no universal anything. There’s no universal truth. And so we’re not getting any. And it’s tough to wade through all of this. And the only thing you have to rely on is your own intelligence combined with whatever confidence your own intelligence gives you.
Like I have plenty of intelligence, more than I need, and that gives me all kinds of confidence to know that I’m making the right judgment when I watch a news story or read a news story. When I see something and knowing it’s BS or not, whether I trust it or not. But a lot of people haven’t had the time I’ve had to study the news and media and presentations and all of that. And so there is mass confusion out there.
Let me give you a couple of examples. I had a story about a Minnesota physician. He’s a lawmaker. He’s a doctor. He’s a Republican. He’s a state senator in Minnesota. His name is Scott Jensen, Doctor, Republican, state senator, Minnesota. He’s also now under investigation by the board of medical practices. You know why?
Because he once had the audacity to compare COVID-19 to the flu. And because he accused the state of Minnesota of inflating the number of deaths from COVID-19. I kid you not. He accused them of exaggerating the number of deaths. You see, my friends, you will not speak against the revolution. You will not speak against the revolution’s pet plagues. You will not question the Ministry of Health or we will refer you to the Ministry of Truth who can remand you to the Ministry of Correction where your mind will be made right.
And the Ministry of Correction is not staffed by a bunch of social workers. It’s staffed by a bunch of guys that used to be guards at Soviet gulags. So that’s what’s in store for you if you dare speak out against the revolution.
“A Minnesota physician and lawmaker is under investigation by the Board of Medical Practices for his comments regarding COVID-19. In a Facebook video Senator Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) said that he was notified by the state Board of Medical Practices that he is under investigation for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding death certificates in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
You know what he did? He properly identified that a bunch of people who did not die from COVID-19 were listed as having died because of it. They died with it, not of it. Something else killed them, but they also had the infection so they were written up as having died from COVID-19. He pointed out the difference. He is under investigation by the Ministry of Health.
“They also say that he provided reckless advice as a physician by comparing COVID-19 to the flu.” Well, you know, Dr. Fauci also compared COVID-19 to the flu way, way back in February. Dr. Birx said that the CDC should be causing death totals to be inflated by 25%. She’s acknowledged that they are inflating the number of COVID-19 deaths. This doctor did the same thing.
February 28, 2020, Dr. Fauci wrote an article in which he said the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal flu. Dr. Fauci is not having to go to the Ministry of Health. Dr. Fauci is not been referred to the Ministry of Truth. And he has then not been referred to the Ministry of Correction. Dr. Fauci is capable of saying whatever he wants to say about anything, with impunity.
This is how revolutions work, folks. You do not speak out against the regime. The regime will get you every time. The regime, in this case, the Democrat-controlled state of Minnesota.
Now, here’s an editorial from Issues and Insights. The headline: “Is The Pandemic Coming To An End At Last?” Wait a minute. What? You can’t miss it. You turn on television every day, massive numbers of new cases, in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona, new cases, record number of cases, cases skyrocketing, oh, my God. We’re all gonna die. It’s horrible. And now, “Is The Pandemic Coming To An End At Last?”
What are you supposed to do? How’s the average person supposed to absorb, consume all of this? “The media and many politicians inside the Democratic Party continue to shriek over the recent jump in the number of recorded coronavirus cases, seeking to keep the economy closed at all costs — and we mean that literally. Don’t fall for the argument. The data show that, in fact, our pandemic nightmare might well be coming to an end.”
Okay. So you say, “Issues and Insights, how the hell can you say such a thing? Pandemic coming to an end?”
“Well, firstly, it’s not actually us saying this. It’s the Centers for Disease Control, which reported that the death rate has fallen so far it’s now roughly equal to the threshold for even qualifying as an epidemic, which isn’t as severe as a pandemic.”
You hear that? The CDC says the death toll — this is the key number that nobody reports — we had the audacity of pointing it out yesterday. The Centers for Disease Control reported the death rate has fallen so far that we may not even have an epidemic now, much less a pandemic. And an epidemic, pandemic is all about people who die because of some virus or respiratory infection going around, not by the number of people that get it.
And yet dishonest media is attempting to convince everybody that these daily reports of record numbers of cases equal deaths at some point down the line. The CDC said this: “Based on death certificate data, the percentage of (total U.S.) deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 9% during week 25 to 5.9% during week 26,” in one week.
Deaths attributed to pneumonia, the flu, COVID-19 decreased from 9% week 25 to 5.9% week 26. The CDC added this was the tenth straight week of declining death. “While the ‘percentage is currently at the epidemic threshold,’ additional data in coming weeks could change that, says the CDC. So the decline to 5.9% is truly great news, if the trend holds. We’ve reported this decline in COVID-19’s raw death rate before, by the way. The current CDC data compare favorably to the 5.7% average rate for the final 13 weeks of 2019.”
And yet with this news, try these headlines — ah, ah, ah, don’t have time, just stick with me.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Very quickly before we get to these media headlines that just conflict totally with the news that we may be nearing the end of the pandemic by virtue of the number of deaths. And, by the way, the increasing number of cases, if you find out who is reporting them — if it’s elderly people with a preexisting condition — that’d be bad news. If it’s the young and the healthy and so forth, it’s not bad news. It’s all part of creating herd immunity.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. So back to the theme, we don’t know what to believe. The news is conflicting with seemingly every report. We’re being inundated with news reports daily, hourly, on the record number of cases. We are, thus, to assume that those cases equal death, either now or eventually. And yet the actual percentage, number of deaths is declining, is declining so rapidly that the CDC says we may not even be near epidemic, much less pandemic, circumstances here.
Now, contrast that. Here’s some headlines from just the past couple days in the Drive-By Media. CNN: “As Trump gaslights America about coronavirus, Republicans face a critical choice.”
NPR: “Despite rising coronavirus cases, Trump’s focus appears to be elsewhere.”
Slate.com: “The economy is not going back to normal.”
From the BBC: “Coronavirus, FDA chief refuses to back Trump’s vaccine prediction.”
CNN: “U.S. is still knee-deep in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says.”
New York Times: “How America lost the war on COVID-19.”
Not a single hint of optimism. Just a never-ending, relentless pessimism about COVID-19 politicized to the max to make Trump look like a fool or a sociopath. That’s the express purpose. And it extends to issues beyond the virus in terms of what’s true, what isn’t, and most of it isn’t.
Here’s another. Dr. Scott Atlas. Dr. Scott Atlas is a senior research fellow at the Hoover Institute on the campus Stanford University in Palo Alto. I saw him on television yesterday. He said as coronavirus cases continue to increase, health officials and Democrat politicians seem to be using that statistic to fearmonger and justify orders to reclose.
Scott Atlas said that he’s done more than a superficial analysis of these numbers, and after looking at the all the numbers associated with COVID-19, he doesn’t get scared. He said, “When you look all over at the states who are seeing a lot of new cases, you have to look at who is getting infected because we should know by now, that the goal is not to eliminate all cases, that’s not rational, it’s not necessary.”
We can’t stop people getting infected. If we just protect the people who are gonna have serious complications, that should be the objective. That’s the elderly or people with some kind of preexisting condition that would make ’em susceptible to respiratory distress. You look at the cases. Yeah, there’s a lot more cases. And, by the way, they don’t correlate in a time sense to any kind of reopening of states.
This is another myth. They want you to believe this number of cases they’re reporting as record every day is because these states opened up. Dr. Atlas has looked at the data. He doesn’t see that. In fact, you know what? The New York Times — actually it was yesterday or the day before — New York Times actually ran a story, could we have been mistaken in suggesting that the protesters were not going to spread the virus?
Remember when the media was saying they have a duty to protest? The duty to protest outweighs getting sick. They almost have a duty to get sick. They have a duty to get infected. That’s important. That’s how important the protests are. Well, guess what? Some of these new cases are a direct result of Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and all these revolutionaries out there violating all the requirements from Dr. Fauci and the CDC.
But they never get called on it. Only you people that go to bars, only you people that go to beaches and restaurants, you get called on it. The revolutionaries don’t. But now even the New York Times is asking if they perhaps erred.
Dr. Atlas points out that there is no correlation to this massive number of new cases and specific states opening. He’s a looked at the data. He can’t find it. He said, “If you look at the timing, that’s just a misstatement, a false narrative. The reality is they may correlate to the new protests and massive demonstrations, but it’s safe to say the majority of new cases are among younger, healthier people.”
And here comes the piece de resistance: “Furthermore, Dr. Atlas emphasized the fact that the death rates are not going up, despite the increase in cases. “And that’s what really counts, are we getting people who are really sick and dying, and we’re not, and when we look at the hospitalizations, yes, hospitals are more crowded, but that’s mainly due to the re-installation of medical care for non COVID-19 patients.”
Do you realize how you’re being lied to about this? If you see a story that ICUs are overflowing, it’s not because of COVID — 15% average ICUs, COVID-19 patients. Eighty-five percent ICUs, non-COVID-19. Everybody’s falling for it. Don’t feel bad. How would you not fall for it? When you have these massive reports of new cases, record numbers of new cases. “Oh, my God.” Then you find out hospitals are overflowing, ICUs overflowing, you could be forgiven for assuming it’s all COVID-19, but it isn’t.
Dr. Atlas studied Texas as an example, he said, “90+% of ICU beds are occupied, but only 15% are COVID patients.” You’re being led to believe that Texas is overflowing with death and cases and — oh, my God — it’s out of control, and they shouldn’t have opened up. No, what’s happened is the number of COVID-19 was low enough that they could open the hospitals up to cancer screenings and elective surgeries that were shut down for two months during the lockdown.
So again, Texas, 90% of intensive care unit beds are occupied. Oh, yeah, but only 15% are COVID-19 patients. Eighty-five percent of the beds occupied, intensive care in Texas, are not COVID patients.
Dr. Atlas says, “I think we have to look at the data and be aware that it doesn’t matter if younger, healthier people get infected, I don’t know how often that has to be said, they have nearly zero risk of a problem from this.” The young and healthy have a nearly zero percent risk of a problem, so if they’re getting infected, Dr. Atlas says, it doesn’t really matter. It’s gonna happen. We can’t stop people getting it. There’s nothing we can do to stop it. It’s a virus. There’s literally nothing that could be done.
That’s another thing. They’re making it look like there’s all kinds of things we could be doing but Trump doesn’t know what to do, and Trump doesn’t care, he doesn’t love you, Trump doesn’t care if you get sick, so Trump is not doing anything. There’s nothing anybody can do. All Fauci and Birx can do is say social distancing, wear a mask. But that’s not gonna stop the spread.
If you don’t want to get it, become a hermit. If you don’t want to get it, wear the mask, do whatever you can to avoid people that are high risk. Individual responsibility here has a lot to do. But that’s another thing. We have practically driven individual responsibility out of the American behavioral network. Individual responsibility, isn’t that white supremacy? Yes, individual responsibility is just a nickname for white supremacy, white privilege.
Well, I don’t want to be a racist so I guess I better not be self-reliant. That’s exactly right. Self-reliance is exactly what built this country. Racism and bigotry, homophobia. “The only thing that counts,” Dr. Atlas says, “are the older, more vulnerable people getting infected. And there’s no evidence that they really are.”
The death rate is falling. It is not rising. And then the piece de resistance, as Dr. Atlas pointed out in his latest study of the data, the hospitalization length of stay is about half what it was in March and April for COVID-19 patients.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Susie Q. Susie Q, Jamaica, Virginia, great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. We love you. But I had to tell Mr. Snerdley today that you’re scaring me. I mean, the story about Dr. Jensen and I’ve been threatened by two senators myself, but it’s amazing to me that the Black Lives Matter can be anarchists or Antifa groups, and they can get the ears of the congressional leaders in a hurry and kowtow to them.
RUSH: Scary.
CALLER: And yet somebody like Dr. Jensen who wants to just speak up or say what he feels, he doesn’t have to be right to —
RUSH: You have a right to be scared. Dr. Jensen is the Republican state senator Minnesota who’s gonna be sent to reeducation camps for daring to point out the truth about the death rate of COVID-19. It’s the state of Minnesota. The Democrat Party political apparatus is gonna send him basically to a reeducation camp, the Ministry of Truth or what have you. You’re right to be alarmed. Should have been alarmed about this stuff 20 years ago, if you ask me.