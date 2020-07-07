When Did CEOs Become a Bunch of Anti-Cop Leftists?

RUSH: Rich in Denver. Great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Yeah. Hi, Rush.
RUSH: Hi.
CALLER: I listened to you before Dan’s Bake Sale, but I had to turn around on the highway. You had the highway blocked off. We couldn’t get in.
RUSH: Yeah, I remember that day. It was a big, big day.
CALLER: (chuckling) Yeah.
RUSH: Conservative Woodstock.
CALLER: Oh, it was phenomenal. Anyway, with them defunding the police in Minneapolis, there’s a bunch of Fortune 500 companies there — you know, General Mills, Target, Polaris. Why would they stick around — some of these big corporations — with defunding the police?
RUSH: Well, you know, that is an awesome question. What happened to the CEO? When did the CEO class in this country become a radical bunch of leftists? But many of them have become that. Let me… Look, the left has been very… You know, we conservatives, we don’t target — we don’t raise people — to be “conservative CEOs,” but the left does.
That’s what their control of the education system — that’s what their control of teachers — has enabled. So you might think that the CEO of General Mills (I’m just picking a company that you named) might be concerned. But, no. They’ll just hire their own personal police force, security team, whatever. Anything to help the party. Anything to help — and the governor may take steps to help defray the costs. That’s how it all works.