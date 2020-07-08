Black Georgia Democrat: “I Ain’t Voting for Joe Biden.”

RUSH: There is an African-American Democrat in Georgia named Vernon Jones. He’s a state representative, and he published a column yesterday at The Atlanta Voice. And it is such a brave piece. And it’s ironic, you know, because this piece — and I’m gonna share pull quotes. This guy, Vernon Jones, is stronger and more articulate than any Republican supporting Trump I can recall in four years.
Now, the headline of his piece is, “I Am Black, And I Am A Democrat, But I Ain’t Voting For Joe Biden This November – Since that day in May when I announced I would support Donald Trump for president, my motives have been questioned, my integrity assailed and even my intelligence challenged. That is okay. I am a lifelong Democrat, but I am also a Black man, the son of a World War II veteran, and a proud American.
“In recent weeks, there have been absurd calls to defund and disband police departments across the country by Democrats in response to the unjust murder of George Floyd. These are extreme calls that will only lead to more pain and suffering in our most vulnerable communities.”
And, folks, I have something coming up later in the program, do you realize how infrequently blacks are polled exclusively as a group? They’re just lumped in with the Democrats. It is assumed that 93 to 95% of blacks agree with whatever the Democrats say. For example, we have been led to believe that 90% of African-Americans believe that they’re gonna be shot by the cops for doing nothing. And it turns out that isn’t true. That’s not what 95% of blacks think.
There’s actually been a poll taken, actually a couple of them, of only black people. And it is stunning how much they respect the police. It is surprising, based on the conventional wisdom in the media every day, how they want more police protection. It goes against everything you think you know about African-Americans.
I can’t tell you the number of white liberals I know, and they’ll get in my face, “You don’t know what it’s like to be black, you haven’t the slightest idea. I mean, go talk to any, they will tell you they don’t expect to live to their 18th birthday. They believe that the cops are gonna shoot them for a bad taillight.”
Well, we’ve all heard that. We have all kind of had no choice but to swallow it and believe it. But it turns out that in this polling data exclusively of blacks, that it just isn’t true. I’ll get to that as the hour goes by and before the program ends.
Back to Vernon Jones here, his assertion against getting rid of the police is what reminded me of it. “Unlike other Washington politicians, this president actually backed up his words with actions. He signed an executive order on police reform, taking steps to build a better bridge between law enforcement men and women and their communities. This landmark executive order encourages police to implement best practices to protect the people they serve. It sets the highest professional standards for law enforcement officers while promoting peace and equality for all Americans.
“Under the order, the Trump administration will now prioritize federal grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to police departments that meet these high standards. Additionally, the order pushes forward the creation of a national database of police misconduct. This database will root out bad cops and help create accountability between police agencies.”
Now, where were Joe Biden and the previous administration for eight years in the White House on this issue? I’ll tell you. They were absent. They were absent in unifying the country. And that, folks, is the number one successful criticism of Joe Biden, for whatever he claims that he’s gonna do, the rejoinder is, “Well, why didn’t it happen when you and Obama were in my office for eight years? Why weren’t bad cops dealt with? If African-Americans think the cops are killing them, why didn’t you do something? You took over with these consent decrees, all of these local police departments, why didn’t they get better?”
This is, I think, the one question on whatever the issue is that can just nail Biden. I don’t care whether it’s China, I don’t care whether it’s the cops, whatever it is, why didn’t you deal with this when you were in my office for eight years? If you want to say why didn’t you and Obama deal with it, but Obama’s not on the ballot, Biden is.
It’s very simple. It’s a very simple thing to do. You can sit here and you can whine and moan, you complaiI rn with Trump, and you do this and that. Where were you for those eight years? Why didn’t you get economic growth up to where Trump had it? Why weren’t you able to do it? Why did you think the country should adopt an attitude that we’re in a new permanent decline? Why did you believe America’s best days were behind us?
I think Biden’s a sitting duck. And if Trump continues with this campaign agenda that was popularized by the two speeches over the weekend at “Mount Rush Limbaugh” and the Washington mall on the preservation of the American way of life, standing up for the American foundation, I think it’s a slam dunk — well, slam dunk; nothing’s a slam dunk. But I don’t think it’s insurmountable. I don’t think these polls today showing Trump losing by big numbers are accurate. Too premature. We don’t know enough about what’s gonna happen between now and Election Day.
You know what a really decent question is? Will there be an election in November? Now, wait. If nothing changes with this virus, can you imagine the fearmongering that is gonna take place in the media and the Democrat Party? They’re gonna scare the hell out of people over leaving home and going to vote. So here’s gonna come mail-in ballots and digital ballots and all this other kind of stuff.
I know it’s hard to imagine that there won’t be an election. But I’ll guarantee you, if the Democrats think that they’re gonna lose it, they will try any which way they can to make that eventuality come true and make it look like it’s Trump’s idea. Because they’re already out there saying Trump won’t leave when he loses. Already ginning that up.
Anyway, this piece by Vernon Jones in Georgia, we’ll link to it at RushLimbaugh.com. Let me read one more pull quote. “Even before that, where was Biden for 36 years in the U.S. Senate on this issue? I will tell you: he was too busy shouting ‘my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle.’ That racial jungle he was referring to includes Black and brown Americans like me. Right now, Trump is being defined as a racist by the media, when in reality Joe Biden is the full-blooded bigot.
“Do not take my word for it, take then-Senator Joe Biden’s own words for it: ‘The truth is, every major crime bill since 1976 that’s come out of this Congress, every minor crime bill, has had the name of the Democratic senator from the State of Delaware: Joe Biden.’ Now that Biden is running for president in a ‘woke’ Democratic Party in 2020, he is attempting to sweep his racist legacy under the rug. We cannot let him.”
Exactly right. The Democrats are trying to sweep that racist legacy under the rug because he somehow got the nomination.