Democrats Starve Kids, Interrupt Indoctrination by Keeping Schools Closed

RUSH: Mr. Snerdley, is our scheduled guest still scheduled? (interruption) Okay. So you have some slides for me? (interruption) Slides? Some slides to look at. You mean like 35 millimeter slides? What kind of slides? (interruption) You mean slides of like amoebas swimming around in brains? I mean, what slides?
We got Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is gonna be with us at the bottom of the second hour, 1:33 is the precise time and Mr. Snerdley said they’re gonna send some slides over. Now, slides to me are those things you used to put in a carousel projector instead of pictures or a slide that you put under a microscope to look at disease, you know, amoebas and sperm swimming around in there, watching ’em go. Slides? (interruption) Graphs. Oh, graphs and charts. Okay. All right.
Governor DeSantis has been a trailblazer here, and he’s fearless. You know, we talk about pioneers take the arrows, and he clearly has been a pioneer in this area. And the reason that I wanted to talk to him is because I saw yesterday that he’s moving forward with opening the schools. This has to happen. The question I have about this, if the schools are closed, how are the children going to eat? Is this not starving kids if we don’t open the schools?
Now, I’m talking about something that many of you probably remember and some of you may not. Depends on your age and it depends on what you were paying attention to back in 1995. In 1995 there was this gigantic battle over the federal budget. Bill Clinton was president, Mr. Newt was the Speaker of the House, and the Republicans were experiencing a new wave of popularity and power, having won the House for the first time in 40 years in 1994. It was the midterms after Clinton had won the presidency in 1992.
And so there was a showdown over the federal budget. And the Republicans, of course, wanted to reduce it. And folks, just so you understand budget talk, there never is a genuine reduction from one year to the next in federal spending. All there is, it’s called baseline budgeting, and it guarantees certain percentage increases department by department. It averages out to about 8 to 10% per department.
So if the Republicans come along and say, “We want to reduce spending on this item by 4%,” it’s still gonna be an increase of 6%, but the Democrats and media run around, they start talking about how the Republicans are cutting the budget, Draconian cuts.
The federal budget never gets smaller overall. Federal spending never goes down overall. We’re just talking about reductions in the rate of growth. And we’re talking about losing the language. The idea here was to get started on trying to get to the point where we would actually reduce federal spending. Well, this budget battle focused on education and the school lunch program.
And the Democrats, led by Clinton, harped on the idea the Republicans wanted to starve kids. The Republicans wanted to starve kids even though the school lunch program was not being cut and federal education was not being cut, it was not going to get a 10% increase, but it was still gonna get an increase.
And then the Democrats went to various parts of the country, and they had little school kids write letters to Republicans in Congress. “Dear Mr. Congressman: I can’t learn when I’m hungry. Why do you want to starve me and my fellow classmates? Why do you not want me to eat? What is it you have against me eating?”
And they were bamboozled and they were flooded with these letters supposedly written by kids. Of course, I’m sitting here saying, “Are you kidding me? These kids have parents. Are their parents gonna let these kids starve? Even if this were true, and it isn’t, are the parents gonna sit there and just let their kids starve?” And the answer to that became a rhetorical “yes.”
So the Democrats now don’t want the schools to open. The Democrats want to keep schools closed. Trump wants to open them, for a host of reasons. The economy needs schools open, and in-person education is much better than online. You’re talking about high school and middle school. Most students are cutting class, the percentage of people actually tuning in online, connecting and all that is — you can’t even quantify it.
But, see, I was told back in 1995 that parents cannot feed their children. So why do the Democrats and the teacher’s unions want to starve children by keeping the schools closed? Trump is pressuring schools to reopen. He does not want children to starve, obviously. The president is fighting. The president’s fighting to keep your children fed. Heartless Democrats apparently don’t care if they starve or not. I mean, this is quite a turnaround. Of course, yes, I’m being facetious and rhetorical here, but it does make the point.
The Democrats are using the coronavirus as an excuse to make women give up their jobs. If you can’t ship the kids off to school, then the parents cannot go to work, and the parents can’t afford nannies and babysitters and all this. So by keeping the schools closed you’re also keeping a lockdown of sorts on the economy, which then results in women staying home, barefoot, in the kitchen.
The Democrats are gonna be responsible for women barefoot and probably pregnant in the kitchen with other kids running around harassing ’em, driving Mom crazy, driving Dad crazy, and starving at the same time because Mom doesn’t know how to feed them. We learned this in 1995. Half of the fathers aren’t gonna be around ’cause they don’t want to mess with this mess. So they’re out there going through the motions of looking for a job. What they’re really looking for is a bar that’s open, get away from all of this.
Now, in Palm Beach County, which is where we are headquartered here — are you ready for this? — in Palm Beach County, they are giving free breakfast and lunch at closed schools. You know how it works? The mom, who doesn’t know how to feed her own kids at home, packs ’em up in the car, maybe doesn’t even have to take them. The mom, maybe she can’t find the kids. She doesn’t know where they are, out there at the swing set, they’re running around out at the beach. Who knows where they are, but she’s still gotta get ’em fed and she doesn’t know how to do it.
So the schools are open for drive-by, parental drive-by, so the parents who don’t know how to feed their kids and haven’t since 1995, drive up to their neighborhood Palm Beach County school, and somebody there hands them breakfast, and they come back later and somebody hands ’em lunch.
Now, this means that kids in Palm Beach County are going without dinner because you can’t drive by there and get dinner. They’re not open for dinner, right? (interruption) What’s pathetic? (interruption) I know. This entire operation is pathetic. I know it’s pathetic. It’s pathetic. We can’t open the schools. The kids are gonna starve.
You know, the Democrats are willing to sacrifice the education, the propaganda, they’re willing to sacrifice the indoctrination opportunity.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: All right. So Snerdley said that the governor was gonna send me some slides. I said, “Slides? What the hell are slides?” If you would have told me it was a keynote presentation, I would have known exactly what it was. It’s charts and graphs involving coronavirus and related circumstances.
So now I’ve got six charts and graphs that I gotta learn and study here while doing the program in the next hour to prepare for Governor DeSantis’ appearance here. Who else — what other host — would anybody attempt this with? This normally would come in hours before the program so I could learn it and study it.
I get it in the first break of the first hour, and now — in addition to hosting the program and taking your phone calls — I’ve gotta study six different keynote slides here on the details of whatever the coronavirus, school lunch, whatever the hell it is here in Palm Beach County in the state of Florida.