Rush Revere Helps Kid Reader Educate Family on Independence Day

RUSH: Sandy, Pleasant Valley, New York. Welcome, great to have you, and I really appreciate you waiting.
CALLER: Oh, Rush, it’s such an honor to be speaking with you. When COVID first started and homeschooling was evident, I decided that my 7-year-old son, Cole, was going to learn some real history. So I ordered your Rush Revere series.
RUSH: Ah.
CALLER: We recently went to my sister’s home to celebrate the Fourth of July, and my 8-year-old niece asked what Independence Day is all about, and that’s when my little 7-year-old proceeded to educate her, her 15-year-old sister, and the rest of the family on how the patriots fought for our independence back in 1776 and how we wouldn’t even be here in this country if it wasn’t for William Bradford and Miles Standish and Paul Revere and their bravery. He told her she wouldn’t have her house and that we would be ruled by a king. And it just made me so proud and so thankful to you for writing such an amazing book series and helping us to shed light on how blessed we are to be in this country.
RUSH: Well, you have made my day. I can’t adequately express my gratitude for that. That is just — I mean, it’s great. Your 7-year-old son is able to educate the family on Independence Day on the founding of the country because —
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: — you bought the Rush Revere book series.
CALLER: It warms my heart. And I knew it would yours, too.
RUSH: Oh, it does. It does. And I have to tell you, you know, the Rush Revere books are a collaborative effort. We had a lot of people working on the manuscript and then the graphics, the fact-checking. And writing these books for a specific age-group, young age-group, we had to write it for their level of understanding. And we had to make sure that everything we asserted was true. We had to be able to withstand every assault that we thought would come, and it took a lot of effort.
And I’ll tell you, my wife Kathryn ran the operation that resulted in those books. And it was a genuine labor of love for her and for everybody else that was involved. When we get feedback like yours, it makes it all so worth it because it was our little attempt to battle the garbage that’s in the public education system.
CALLER: Yes. They are brilliant. And parents need to step up and take the reins, and they need to educate their children. Because if it’s not happening in school, then you have to do it in your home.
RUSH: Exactly. And you don’t have to teach ’em. You know, you have to learn everything, teach ’em math and science, but the founding of the country is something that every child deserves to know, the founding, the people behind it, what it took, why it is so unique, what is unique about the United States. These things are not taught.
Now you’ve got Ilhan Omar, Fox News, Ilhan Omar is suggesting we need to tear everything down and reassign profits because profits today are not going to the right people. This country only saved her bacon. And so now she and her Squad members like AOC and the rest of them, who don’t know diddly-squat other than the hatred they’ve been taught, are now running around saying, “America needs to be torn apart and rebuilt. America’s a false promise. America’s a false premise. America’s this or that.”
The anger and the hate that is responsible for the policies of the left today needs to be called out. Look. Sandy, thank you, again, very much. I appreciate it. In fact, Sandy hang on. Mr. Snerdley, get her address ’cause we have a whole package of stuff that we send out from the Revere crew and her kids would love to get the stuff, Liberty dolls and all that kind of stuff. So don’t hang up out there.