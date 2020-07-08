RUSH: Now, Thomas “Loopy” Friedman, columnist, New York Times: “Biden Should Not Debate Trump Unless,” two circumstances are met. Now, keep in mind who Friedman is. He’s the foreign affairs columnist for the New York Times. He’s China’s best friend in the media.
It is Thomas Friedman who has often envied the way the way Chinese get things done and said the United States need to come up the same governing rationale that they have in China. Eleven to 12 really smart people who make decisions on everything, 11 to 12 really elite, bright people.
No Congress, no Senate, no way to bottle things up, just get the best and brightest 11 or 12 people you can and go to town on infrastructure and go to town on the schools and go to town on city expansion, whatever it is, and he has suggested this is what United States needs to move forward. He is an apologist for the ChiComs. He’s a cheered for the ChiComs. And guess who he is in bed with on the ChiComs? Joe Biden.
Joe Biden is the Chinese best friend and his kid, Biden’s kid. Biden defends China, he promotes China, and particularly now when Trump is trying to do trade deals with China and even out that disparity, Biden’s out singing the praises of China when whatever he’s saying is making any kind of sense. But about these two circumstances that have to be met.
This column, “Biden Shouldn’t Debate Trump Unless,” gives away the game, ladies and gentlemen. The game is to hide Biden’s disqualifying dementia. They can’t allow that to be on display. Stop and think of this. You know, we’ve joked about it, and it’s omnipresent. It’s something that’s out there. Joe Biden, he’s a seasoned citizen. He is experiencing a loss of mental acuity, and it’s not unique to him. And whoever is behind his candidacy is willing to risk a mental meltdown in public.
The people pushing Biden obviously have no compassion for the guy. He is simply a vessel. I’ve said this before and I’m gonna say it again. What really concerns me about the Biden candidacy is that whoever — and everybody thinks it’s gonna be his vice president, but I don’t — whoever is really running Biden is who really wants to be president but doesn’t want to have to campaign for it, doesn’t want to have to run on a ballot, does not want to have to raise money, because everybody knows that Joe Biden is not going to be coherent and cognizant to be a daily chief executive.
Somebody is gonna be running the show behind the scenes. We may see them when they’re gathered for group photos in the Oval Office. I mean, he’ll do the ceremonial stuff, Biden will, but there’s somebody, it’s either an individual or a group of people that are actually behind this who don’t want to run, who maybe think they couldn’t win. So they’re pushing Biden.
Now, everybody thinks that who he picks as vice president is actually going to be president because one of the theories is as soon as Biden wins he’ll resign and that immediately turns it over to the vice president. That’s why, you know, the latest name in that hat, Susan Rice. Come on, get serious, Susan Rice as Biden’s VP? Too much baggage there.
Kamala Harris will be in there. The conventional wisdom is it has to be an African-American woman. But I don’t think the vice president is going to be the power running the country. I think — and I’m not trying to create this gigantic conspiratorial mystery, but every president has a Kitchen Cabinet. Every president has a close cadre of advisers, supporters, financiers. Reagan had them. Every candidate does. And Biden does too. We just don’t know who they all are.
We could probably make an educated guess if Biden wins the presidency and we start seeing the photo-ops that take place. But this is what I fear is really going on. We’re actually gonna have somebody running the country who’s not been elected, has not even run, has not even raised money, has not even appeared on a ballot. Now, some might say, “Rush, you think every president has actually been running the show?” Maybe not. Maybe this has already happened. Maybe there have been powers behind the scenes that actually have been running things, but I don’t think ever to the degree this will be the case.
At any rate, the Democrats have to hide the disqualifying dementia. They cannot allow Biden to come out of his basement in Delaware and appear on a stage with Trump in any kind of a debate. They can’t risk that. So what they have to do instead is provide excuses. They have to somehow provide cover for Biden.
So Mr. Friedman here says, “I worry about Joe Biden debating Donald Trump.” Yeah, I would be worried too. “He should do it only under two conditions. Otherwise, he’s giving Trump unfair advantages.” Why is Trump getting an unfair advantage? The Democrats have nominated Biden. Biden’s the nominee. He has withstood the rigors of the campaign — ahem. He has faced down all of the other Democrat opponents and sent them scampering away in pain. Why does Trump have an unfair advantage? It’s because of Biden’s dementia that they have to cover up.
So here. “First, Biden should declare that he will take part in a debate only if Trump releases his tax returns for 2016 through 2018. Biden has already done so, and they are on his website. Trump must, too. No more gifting Trump something he can attack while hiding his own questionable finances. And second, Biden should insist -” This is the real demand that ensures these debates will not happen. Are you ready? Listen to this.
Thomas Friedman says that “Biden should insist that a real-time fact-checking team approved by both candidates be hired by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates — and that 10 minutes before the scheduled conclusion of the debate this team report on any misleading statements, phony numbers or outright lies either candidate had uttered. That way no one in that massive television audience can go away easily misled.”
Okay. So let’s picture this. We have Biden up there debating, not knowing where he is. We got Trump up there salivating, can’t wait to send Biden packing. We got the fact-checking team somewhere offstage. The debate goes on for an hour and a half. An hour and 20 minutes into it, everything comes to a screeching halt and a fact check team comes out on stage and the fact check team reports on all the lies that Trump told and all the mistakes that Trump made and all the phony figures that Trump made, and then that fact check team ignores the absolute dementia, craziness, and incoherence of Joe Biden.
I’ll guarantee you this. If this thing ever happened, that fact check team would come up with 10 times the mistakes imputed to Trump as to Biden. That is never going to happen, and Friedman knows it. And so if Biden would insist on that, then they can put Trump on the defense, say, “What’s Trump afraid of?” And then they go ahead and cancel the debates which is what their objective is anyway because a debate with Biden on stage is all it would take to secure his defeat.