Pajama Boy TA at UT Threatens to Rape Pro-Trump Ashley StClair

RUSH: There is an incredible story here out of Houston that I’m gonna be putting a couple pictures up on the Dittocam for those of you who subscribe, are members at Rush 24/7, to see. Here’s the upshot. On Tuesday a pro-Trump media personality, Ashley StClair, tweeted a screenshot of a really disgusting threat that she received, writing, “This is why I own guns.”
The message she received said, “I’m gonna find where you live and I promise you I’m going to [f—ing] murder you with my bare hands and rape your corpse after setting it on fire. Stupid [c-word].” Well, the sender is a teaching assistant at the University of Texas San Antonio.