Roberts Court Quietly Upholding Religious Liberty

RUSH: Alan in Provo, Utah, thank you for waiting, sir. Great to have you with us. How are you doing?
CALLER: I’m doing great, Rush. Thank you so much. I’m a second-time caller. I average once every two years. So I’m looking forward to being a third-time caller.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much, sir.
CALLER: So I just wanted to add, I appreciate your comments this morning on the Supreme Court ruling. In my gut, I knew it wasn’t as bad as they tried to make it sound, and you just confirmed all that and articulated it for me very well. But I think there’s another golden or silver lining to that ruling, and that is that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were in the majority against the idea of this presidential immunity thing.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And that just proves their independence. They are not in Trump’s pocket, as the Democrats would have us believe.
RUSH: That’s a good point. Look, the media tried to make a big deal out of that. The media tried to make a big deal that Trump’s very proud now of the nominees — he’s very proud of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh — and they voted against him. And what they want to convey with that is not even his loyalist supporters can support him, not even his most loyal and people that owe him everything. They even hate him!
That’s what the media’s objective is. The media desperate to convince everybody that Trump is hated and reviled by everybody, including the two justices to the court that he nominated. Your point — they’re independent — is exactly right. It is the liberals on the court who rubberstamp liberalism in every opportunity they get. Except, you know what?
It’s not been reported, but there is something remarkable that’s been happening with the Roberts court over the past couple of years. Religious liberty, religious freedom has been affirmed in every case that this court has heard in the past two to three years. It’s remarkable. The media isn’t talking about it. The most recent case was the Little Sisters of the Poor, and Obamacare demanding that they provide abortion services and related products, even though they are a religious organization that opposes abortion.
The court stood up for ’em.
They don’t have to do what Obamacare told ’em to do.
They don’t have to be involved in abortion. There have been a number of these rulings under the Roberts court, where religious freedom has been expanded, has been affirmed — and, of course, the media isn’t talking about it at all. But you’re right on this business of these two justices. But remember the effort. The effort is to make it look like not even the most loyal Trump people who ought to owe him everything can abide Donald Trump.