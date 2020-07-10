Durham Must Release the Coup Report Before the Election!

RUSH: Have you seen this Fox News story? Durham could punt investigation to after the election if it takes much longer. No. That won’t work. This is unacceptable. Somebody is whispering to somebody at Fox News that John Durham, who’s doing the investigation into the coup, he’s been doing this investigation for two years. Everybody’s been led to believe this investigation is going to culminate, there are grand juries, there will be indictments, that there will be accountability. That people who ran this coup in an attempt to overturn a legitimate election, the presidential election of 2016, that they’re gonna be identified, they’re gonna be held accountable.
And now word, somebody’s leaking that Durham may not finish soon enough to release his results before the election. And if he doesn’t finish in sufficient time here, that he will punt and release whatever he has found after the election. “Two sources familiar with Durham’s investigation told Fox News this week that Durham is working expeditiously to try to finish the probe by the end of summer, but that several lines of investigation are not yet complete. ‘He believes it’s critical to do them,’ one source said. ‘He is feeling more pressure to get this done and wrapped up.’
“The source also told Fox News that Durham ‘does not want this to be viewed political,’ and the closer it gets to November, Durham could ‘punt it to after the election.'” Senator Grassley said it was “sad” if this is the case. Too many people have been cynically expecting this, and people, no, no, no, isn’t gonna get done. If this doesn’t get done before the election, this could have a horrible impact on Trump’s reelection, and I am not exaggerating that.
RUSH: So I’m trying to figure this out. This doesn’t make any sense. Well, I gotta be very careful because when you say it doesn’t make any sense, it does make sense to somebody because this is happening for a reason. Somebody is leaking, somebody whispered, is the terminology. Two sources familiar with John Durham’s investigation told Fox this week that Durham doesn’t want his work to be seen as political, and so he may not be finished before the election and will not reveal any results until after the election, which makes it useless, unless — now, see, this is the rub.
What is the real purpose of this Investigation? Is this investigation to properly identify a bunch of culprits who engaged in one of the most monumental illegal political scandals in this nation’s history, identify them, indict them, and convict them, is that the purpose, or is the purpose to do that and get it done in sufficient time so as to have it be an election campaign benefit?
If the objective is literally to find out who did this, beyond what we know, unequivocally, provably who did it, how they did it, why they did it, every detail about it slam dunk convictions await after indictment, then of course it will have a certain set of requirements for how it be done properly.
If the purpose of this Durham investigation is to serve as a quasi-October Surprise that everybody knows is coming — and the reason why this is important, folks, I don’t know what percentage, but it there’s still a lot of people in this country that only get their news from the Democrat Party. That would be the New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC. And those people do not know. They don’t know 10% of what happened.
The people that only watch mainstream media don’t know 10% of what this hoax, this scandal, this coup was about. In fact, they probably still think that it’s ongoing because Pelosi and Schiff are still talking about Trump and Russia. And the media is still talking about Trump and Russia. And there are still allusions to Trump being a Putin agent, even though the Mueller report came out and said, nope, couldn’t be find anything. That was reported, but then it was immediately shelved and forgotten.
And so the Durham report is crucial in simple terms of educating the portion of the country that only watches mainstream media about what really happened. And it’s crucial because Donald Trump didn’t do anything. None of it was true. Not a single allegation, not a single word, not a single report, not a single leak, not a single bit of information.
There was never any evidence of any of this that was asserted and remains being asserted for four years. And a shockingly large percentage of our country does not know that. The Durham report was going to fill in the blanks for a whole bunch of people. Now, if the Durham report is released before the election, naturally the left and the media, the Democrat Party’s gonna have their reaction to it ready to go, and Durham and Barr will be savaged as partisans and you know the drill.
But if this doesn’t get released, if there’s nothing, if there’s literally nothing, after this guy’s been at this for two years, we already know what happened. Those of us that followed this, we know who the players are. We know what they did. We know what the crimes committed were. We know the FISA abuse. We know the names. We know the people lied under oath before Congress. They all did — Comey, Strzok Strzok Smirk, Page, McCabe, Priestap, we know what they did.
If there’s nothing that could do what the Democrats have failed to do for four years, and that is let the wind out of the sails of Trump supporters, if Durham has nothing before the election, you would have a tough time blaming Trump supporters who would conclude, “You know what? We’re never draining the swamp. You know what? Nothing’s gonna change. You know what? They’re gonna get away with it. You know what? We can’t stop ’em. You know what? The deep state is the deep state and we just can’t count on them.”
And I can see some attrition. I can see some formerly rabid Trump supporters losing enthusiasm simply out of a belief that it’s all been a waste of time, all of the hope, all of the belief that these people were going to be made to pay for what they did; now they’re gonna get away with it, all appearances and purposes.
The left has been doing everything they can to get Trump voters to get tired of him, to abandon him. They have failed at everything they’ve tried. Now here comes John Durham saying, “I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to finish before the election, and if I don’t get it done soon enough I may have to punt ’til after the election ’cause I don’t want to be seen as a political partisan.”
You notice that never bothers the Democrats? You notice that never bothers the American left, how they’re seen? “But, Rush, they have no morality and they have no virtue, and we do, and we must never let go of it.” We’re in a fight for the freaking country, and we’re down to a crucial time in that fight.
This country still proceeds on the basis of public opinion leading to people voting. And right now, public opinion is at its highest level of ignorance and misinformation in my entire lifetime. The things the American people believe, compounded with the things they have been taught the last 40 years in the American education system, means that American public opinion, in a large percentage of our population, is worthless because it’s wrong, it’s insufficient, it’s tainted, and it is purely political.
I’ve had people call me. You’ve heard them over the past two years. “Rush, do you think this Durham guy’s serious? Do you think there’s gonna be?” And I’ve said I do because I believe William Barr was serious. And I still do. There’s a reason this is being leaked. I don’t yet know what it is. I’m sure if Trump has already reacted to it in the White House somehow, some way. I don’t know what that reaction is, but this will not be acceptable.
Rob in Hazlet, New Jersey, you’re up first today on Open Line Friday. It’s an awesome responsibility being the first caller on Open Line Friday, so get in there, get it, make it count.
CALLER: All right. Rush, I’ll do my best and you’re a great American, Rush. I appreciate everything you do.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Rush, you hit the nail right on the head listening to everything you just said. I’ve been waiting impatiently for this report to come out now, you know, with the mind-set, finally, finally there’s gonna be concrete proof that’s gonna be laid down, everybody’s gonna be held accountable, this thing is gonna be exposed for what it really was, a huge hoax, a conspiracy, the CIA, the FBI, high-ranking members of the previous administration. And even if we didn’t get real justice, it would be exposed. And that would have to be enough.
So when I saw that article, I read it on Fox, just like you’re saying, it just let the air out of my tires. My stomach dropped. And the mind-set, people on the right have a way of — they can ruin anything. I mean, you have something and for moral reasons, because you don’t want to appear political? This entire thing has been political.
And how is it a disservice to let the people know that this was a fraud from the start? You’re gonna sit on that information and wait ’til after the election? I think that needs to come out immediately. People should know going in, “By the way, this last couple of years, Mueller sat on nothing and let the Republicans lose in the midterm elections. And we’re gonna take the -”
RUSH: That is exactly right. Mueller knew for two years there was no collusion, that there was nothing to any of this, and he sat on it.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: And you’re right about something else. This whole scandal is political, and for Durham to say, “I don’t want to appear to be political,” is missing the boat.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: This whole thing was a political operation designed to run a coup and get rid of Trump by overturning a legitimate election. And they’re still running it.
CALLER: Yes. The only thing I could pray — and I don’t even know, I don’t even know if this will be true — but maybe they put that out as misinformation and that will be, you know, the October Surprise to come out and they’re trying to them off guard, but I don’t really know. I don’t have confidence in that.
RUSH: Well, let me ask you this. Let me ask you one question. And look, you haven’t thought about it enough to answer it, that’s fair. You were Trump voter in 2016?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: If this actually happens, if Durham says, “You know what? I’m not gonna finish in time and so I’m not gonna reveal anything before the election,” would this kind of affect you to the point that you would throw your hands up, “It doesn’t matter if I vote or not, to hell with this,” and it’s all been a joke and we’re not gonna get to the bottom, would it lower your enthusiasm to show up and vote for Trump again in 2020?
CALLER: Yes, Rush, it would lower my enthusiasm, but I absolutely would still go out and vote for him, because, I mean, Trump truly is —
RUSH: All right. Well, then you’ve overcome — all right. Then it would —
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: — not prevent from you voting. I’m afraid with some people it will. I hope I’m wrong, but I hope that some Trump supporters — ’cause they already have to endure the insults and the allegations, and in some cases the physical attacks, if it’s —
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: — known that they support Trump. They’ve invested a lot, and if there’s no reward — and these people that played this game need to be held accountable for the sake of the rule of law, not just for the reelection of Trump. For the sake of the country, for the sake of the sanctity of the American Department of Justice, CIA, and the intelligence communities. I mean, they’re black ops enough that you’re never gonna – if you try to attach morality to what they do, you may as well shut ’em down. You couldn’t succeed in the world if you hammered them with that, but the DOJ is a different thing entirely. Look. I’m glad you called, Rob, very much.
RUSH: My brother has his own thought, theory on why Durham ought not wait, and it is this: The public has a right to know. America deserves a fully informed electorate, and if this coup happened, it is critical that the American people know it and know the extent and depth of it. Exactly right, particularly those that don’t know anything about it, who only watch, read, or consume what we call the mainstream media.