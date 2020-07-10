Fauci Suggests States Should Pause Reopenings

RUSH: So Dr. Fauci says that some states should pause their reopening. Some states need to shut down again. And then Dr. Fauci said, whoa, whoa, whoa, well not maybe shut down, just pause. Pause what?
Open Line Friday, which means that whatever you want to ask about or comment on is fine and dandy. Monday through Thursday, you gotta talk about things I care about. We don't have that rule on Friday. So it's just — it — less restrictive, if you will.
Dr. Fauci told the Wall Street Journal podcast on Wednesday that states experiencing serious problems with new infections should seriously look at shutting down. No. No. How could anybody suggest — it is senseless.
Meanwhile, yesterday, which is Thursday, Dr. Fauci walked that back a little bit after the market had already unsafely tanked. In an interview with TheHill.com, Dr. Fauci said the states should pause rather than shut down completely. Instead of shutting down, Dr. Fauci said, the states should mitigate the problem by closing bars, washing our hands, and wearing masks and social distancing.
So we don’t need to shut down. We just need to pause the reopening process. It’s this kind of stuff that just continues the panic and the lack of understanding about the nature of this problem and how to deal with it. Now the CDC is out there saying it would be worse for the kids not to open the schools than to open the schools.
So what are people supposed to do? Here’s Dr. Fauci, unassailable, you know, we need to think about locking down again. Uh, uh, uh, no, okay, no, since the market’s tanked, we can just pause the reopening. And then the CDC comes along and says it’d be safer for the kids to put ’em in classrooms than to keep ’em at home.