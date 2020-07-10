Will the American Electorate Show Character, or Throw in the Towel?

RUSH: I have a piece here by Conrad Black. Conrad Black is a brilliant, brilliant individual, lives in Canada with his wife, Barbara. And he writes for a number of American publications — National Review Online, American Greatness. He has been a Donald Trump supporter even before Trump ran for the presidency. Conrad is exceedingly — I say this, and he gets mad at me ’cause he thinks I exaggerate, but he is exceedingly brilliant.
And he is more fluent with words as a writer than — He and Victor Davis Hanson are neck-and-neck. And they’re neck-and-neck in a couple of other comparisons, too. And one of the comparisons is Conrad and Victor Davis Hanson are alike in that they both believe and assume and have faith in that a majority of Americans are virtuous patriots appalled by all of this and will not put up with it for much longer, that they will eventually rise up and reject this insanity that is being foisted upon us by the American left.
Now, I admire their confidence. And it’s rooted in history. It’s rooted in a belief that America is still America, that America is not as it’s presented on CNN, the New York Times, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC. That America is still the America of Ronaldus Magnus. That America is still the America of the 1980s. They believe it, they have faith in it. They believe that there is a virtuous majority and that at some point they will be known and they will rise up and take the appropriate action, ballot box or whatever.
I think this is the essence of America’s future in a nutshell. Because America’s future does depend on the character of the voting electorate. I’m not so much concerned about the people that don’t vote or aren’t gonna vote except for the people that vote for them — i.e., fraudulently. But this is the question — the character of our voting electorate. And we don’t know because so many of them are afraid to be identified. They are afraid to stand up and push back for fear — ’cause they have seen what happens to people that do, like this poor guy from Goya Foods.
The Goya Foods guy stands up, proudly proclaims his love and support for Trump, says we are blessed to have Trump as president. Now the Hispanic community, which lives and dies by Goya Foods, now they’re out trying to destroy this guy simply because he supports the president of the United States. They’re out trying to destroy him and he’s doubling down on his support for Trump.
The Goya Foods CEO, Bob Unanue, will not apologize in the face of a boycott and backlash for his pro-Trump comments. Well, people see this, and they don’t want any part of it, so they stand silent. They stay silent. And in many ways they remain invisible. And so it is an article of faith that we have that they’re there, that you are there.
Look. Those of you in this audience, you are the kind of people we’re talking about. You are the virtuous patriots that have defined America as America. You’re true Americans. It’s why you’re here. But there need to be a lot more. And that’s the question — are there? Or have people just kind of thrown in the towel, particularly since the pandemic, and are just out there streaming Netflix all day, getting their $600 unemployment check whenever. This is the great unknown.
And I’m an optimist about it all because I can’t bear thinking about the alternative, even though you have to face the possibility. Let me give you a couple examples of Conrad’s piece today. “A Nightmare Campaign of Outright Idiocy,” is the title of his column. It’s at the American Greatness website. We will, of course, link to it at RushLimbaugh.com.
The subheadline: “No society can tolerate this for long. The arsonists will not burn down society; the society will awaken and banish the arsonists. As we get into high summer, there must be a very large number of Americans now actively considering whether the country is going mad. The leading newspaper in the nation’s capital –” that would be the Washington Post, for those of you in Rio Linda “– has accused the president of plumbing ‘new depths of depravity’ in a perfectly unexceptionable and soaringly eloquent speech at Mount Rushmore last Friday. Praising the American revolutionary ideal that ‘all men are created equal’ and its reaffirmation by Abraham Lincoln in the Civil War that brought about the abolition of slavery somehow made Donald Trump ‘dark’ and ‘divisive.'”
To celebrate these great achievements? “The president deplored academic and national media self-hate and espoused the highest objectives identified and pursued by every admired American leader from Washington and Franklin to Martin Luther King and Ronald Reagan.
“As the violent crime rate skyrocketed in New York City 10 days ago, the City Council voted to reduce the police budget by $1 billion. Meanwhile, Chicago celebrated the July 4 weekend with 87 people injured and 17 killed by gunfire, including two children, but the city’s mayor rebuked the police chief when he suggested there is room for improvement in city governance.”
To Conrad Black, this is 180 degrees out of phase, it’s upside down, it’s senseless, it is ridiculous that anybody could say about Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore that it was dark and divisive, and yet they are and did. It’s utter idiocy. And Conrad believes that the American people don’t buy it and won’t buy it and that this stuff’s gonna implode on itself, this leftist stuff, in a matter of time.