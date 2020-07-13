Christopher Buckley Knocks Your Host for Quaffing Deeply at the Trump Trough

RUSH: Finally, from the sound bite roster, Christopher Buckley, the son of the founder of National Review, William F. Buckley Jr., Friday was on a podcast called Skullduggery. It’s part of Yahoo News. Michael Isikoff runs it. And Christopher Buckley has a new book called “Make Russia Great Again.” Buckley is a Washington satirist, not particularly a fan of Trump. And Isikoff says, “I would love to know what you think your father, William F. Buckley Jr., would have made of the Trump presidency.”
BUCKLEY: He would be appalled. National Review, my dad’s magazine, last fall, I learned that they were going to award their William F. Buckley prize to Rush Limbaugh and I, I hired a lawyer and it came very close to a lawsuit, but in the end, I couldn’t go through with it, because I figured it only would’ve added oxygen. Endorsing Rush Limbaugh was a proxy Trump endorsement. My dad was very fond of Rush Limbaugh, but we’re talking about, you know the early 1990s, when Rush was a, you know, sort of a comic talk jockey and very clever. Since then he has quaffed very deeply the Trump trough.
RUSH: I was a comic talk jockey back in the early ’90s when Christopher’s dad was fond of me, but since then I have quaffed very deeply the Trump trough. Do you know what that means? Well, when you quaff something, you drink. You quaff your thirst, you quench your thirst. And the Trump trough, of course, is where the horses all snort up and drink the Trump Kool-Aid.
And I remember when National Review told me they were gonna give me the Buckley Award. They warned me that Christopher might file a lawsuit against it, might sue. They said they didn’t know if it was gonna happen, but it might. And they told me to be on the lookout for it. And of course here’s the answer. Christopher didn’t ’cause he thought it would just be expanding. And I understand that.
You know, why make more people aware of what you disagree with and call attention to it? But, Christopher, you should be happy. They gave me the hook after like five or six minutes. First time I’ve ever gotten the hook. No. It was because I went over the allotted time. Don’t anybody — that’s not a reason to be upset at National Review.