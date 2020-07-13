CNN Infobabe Cuts Away from “Total Crap” WH Briefing

RUSH: You know, the White House, the Trump administration is really calling it out on Dr. Fauci. They are really dumping on Dr. Fauci. Peter Navarro was just on, and he says that Fauci has been wrong on everything he worked with him on. Peter Navarro, by the way, is eminently trustworthy.
He’s saying that Fauci hasn’t been right about anything they’ve worked together on. Fauci has not briefed the president in two months and has not been at the White House since June the 2nd. And of course this is not sitting well with the Drive-By Media.
You’ve gotta hear this. Normally I wouldn’t play any sound bites from the press briefing, particularly CNN.
But I want you to hear these two primarily because the second of the two sound bites. Kayleigh McEnany gets a question from Jim Acosta, CNN, “Why is the White House trashing Dr. Fauci, sending out opposition research memos to reporters? The president’s gone off on anonymous sources in the past. Why not have the guts to trash Dr. Fauci with your own name?”
MCENANY: President Trump — I’ll refer you back — there’s no opposition research being dumped to reporters. We’re asked a very specific question by the Washington Post, and that question was President Trump noted that Dr. Fauci had made some mistakes and we provided a direct answer to what was a direct question.
ACOSTA: Has the president made mistakes? He suggested at one point that Americans inject themselves with disinfectants, that sort of thing.
MCENANY: Look, I would note that in terms of the president and his record on coronavirus, he stands by the actions and the steps he’s taken in his historic response. You have Dr. Fauci, who said that “the record of this president is impressive. I can’t imagine that under any circumstance that anybody could be doing more.” And those are the words of Dr. Fauci.
RUSH: And now listen. This is Brianna Keilar, who is the infobabe anchor at CNN at the time the press briefing’s taking place.
KEILAR: All right. We’re jumping out of the White House briefing here. She repeated the president’s total-crap claim that when you lead the world in testing, you’re going to find more cases. I mean, we can just look right at the statistics here of the 20 worst-hit countries in the world. There are 13 who are doing better than the U.S. That is the worst-hit countries, okay? America is a coronavirus disaster right now.
RUSH: Yeah, so she repeated “the president’s total-crap claim.” That’s CNN bumping out of the White House press briefing. Now, Jim Acosta: “Hasn’t the president made mistakes? He suggested at one point that Americans inject themselves with disinfectants.” No, he didn’t. He has never done that.
He never suggested that anybody inject themselves with disinfectants. He asked the doctors after they reported the success rate of disinfectants on killing the virus if maybe a procedure could be developed off of that. He never once urged people to do that. And these people know it. They damn well know it.
RUSH: Grab sound bite number 14. Dr. Sanjay Gupta. This is this morning on CNN.
GUPTA: I think he wants to stick around. I mean, I think he’s feeling a little beaten up by all this. I think there’s no question about it. And — but he is seeing a lot of support. I don’t think he wants to go anywhere at this point. He wants to stay in the job. He’s been a little bit in a black hole, I think, with regard to this. He has seen some of these attacks come out at the same time that the rest of us sees these attacks come out.
RUSH: You know who that’s about, don’t you? I didn’t tell you on purpose. It’s about Dr. Fauci. So here is Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN, says Dr. Fauci feels beaten up by the attacks. Dr. Fauci does not know what it is to be attacked, I maintain. Dr. Fauci feels beaten up by being called out? He has been wrong on some things. That’s been told. That’s been highlighted. He feels beaten up? Try being Donald Trump for a week. President Trump’s been beaten up every day for the last four years, and this guy’s complaining over couple days of it?