I Still Have Confidence in Attorney General Barr

RUSH: Fred, Cleveland, you’re next. Great to have you here with us on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Good day, Rush. I want to thank you for being an island of reality in this ocean of diarrhea that we live in.
RUSH: Can I be a nation instead of an island?
CALLER: You’re more like that.
RUSH: All right, great.
CALLER: You are more like that. Okay. My question is, do you still have confidence in Bill Barr? I think the Durham announcement will affect the election. I can’t believe they promised us something in the summer and now they’re pulling out again —
RUSH: Well, now, wait. Are you aware that they made a promise that this stuff would be announced before the election, or was it just we assumed it because how much time they had and because of what the reason for this is?
CALLER: I think it’s a combination of both. We assumed it, but, if I’m not mistaken I could have sworn months ago we heard —
RUSH: I don’t think they did, Fred, because they never do. They never give a hard deadline for when something’s gonna end because, I mean, that would take away one of the immense powers they have to be lazy.
CALLER: Well, you’re right about that, because they are lazy and cowardice.
RUSH: Well, it’s stunning how many people in government are. I don’t want to get sidetracked with that point. Your point about do I still have confidence in Barr? Yes. Just ask yourself, would you prefer somebody else be there? There’s nobody else that I can think of off the top of my head that you would think would be qualified to be an attorney general. So, yeah, I’m satisfied with him.
I just think a lot of these guys on our side get so paranoid. They don’t want to be seen as impacting the results and outcome of an election. But of course that’s the reason the left is doing everything they’re doing. And since the aggressor sets the rules in a battle, those are the rules we ought to be following. We’re not gonna get gold stars like we think we’re always gonna get. It doesn’t matter if we did. It won’t matter.