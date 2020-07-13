Our Model Projections Predict an Audience of 75 Million by August

RUSH: Our model projections are back, 55 million people projected as listening to this program now and, by the way, we have a new aspect of the projection. If things continue as they are, the projections are that 75 million people will be listening to this program by the end of August. We have no reason to doubt — ahem — the models that we run. We have no reason to doubt the projections.
I mean, hell, if they can use climate change models and if they can use coronavirus model, then we can use ours. And I dare say that ours, our models, because of the data that we put into them, far more valid and more trustworthy, reliable, than the coronavirus models certainly are and the climate change models.