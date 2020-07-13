Panicdemic! Record Number of Coronavirus Cases Hyped — But Deaths, Recoveries Downplayed

RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the headline: “As U.S. Grapples with Virus, Florida Hits Record Case Increase.” Oh, yeah, the Democrats and the Drive-By Media are keeping up the “panicdemic.” You’ve seen it. Record number of cases of all time, of any time, in one day, on Sunday, in Florida. What’s the number, 15,299.
Now, I want to share with you a tweet from the former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson. You know who this guy is. Alex Berenson is former New York Times. They have no desire to have him working for them anymore because he’s one of these guys that just instinctively violates conventional wisdom. He stays outside it. He doesn’t conform to it.
That still amazes me that so many people in the media want to sound exactly like everybody else. Whatever happened to individuality? Whatever happened to staking your own claim on smart and aware and thoughtful ideas? Why does everybody want to sound the same? You know the answer? ‘Cause that’s what it takes to move the agenda forward. You replace the individual with the collective and you move the agenda forward. But in order to do that everybody has to sacrifice their own individuality and conform to whatever is demanded by the leaders.
Well, Berenson’s not one of those guys. He’s been doing research and tweeting on the virus and on all the numbers related to the virus. And he tweeted yesterday, the same day that this record number of cases came out in Florida, quote, “And after a week of nightmare headlines about Florida and about 70,000 new cases,” which really is nothing more than positive tests… And by the way, that is an important distinction, folks.
When you see these numbers, like 15,299, what do you think happened to create the number? Do you think 15,000 people crawled into a hospital somewhere barely alive, begging for treatment, and that the hospitals tabulated the number of people that showed up and the grand total on Sunday — and, by the way, this number came out before noon yesterday. So the day wasn’t even over and they were touting the record.
But do you think that’s how it happens? Put your hands up if you do. I can see telepathically. Literally how do you think these numbers are arrived at? Sick people barely able to crawl, barely able to walk, some of them not even able to drive showing up at the hospital somewhere throughout the state asking for their lives to be saved? That’s not how it happens.
This is the result of positive tests, for the most part. There are people showing up, but it’s not the entirety of the number. This is the result of improved or increased testing and positive results. But it doesn’t even tell us how many of this number are symptomatic or asymptomatic. But, anyway, back to Alex Berenson’s tweet.
“And after a week of nightmare headlines about Florida, and about 70,000 new cases (aka positive tests), hospitals have a grand total of 130 more patients.”
What? Wait. Are you telling me that 15,299, a record number of cases in one day anywhere at any time, yesterday in Florida has resulted in a grand total of 130 new patients? That’s less than two and a half percent of the number. Less than two and a half percent of the number of new cases are in the hospital, statewide, intensive care unit beds.
There were 45 deaths in Florida on Sunday in a state with 20 million people, and we are now rocking and rolling on this panicdemic. It is exactly as I have been warning everybody. These new cases, record number of new cases, and notice that they are being reported in states that Trump needs to win, and they are being reported as though the number of cases is essentially deaths. This is what they want you to conclude.
Nobody is telling you how many of the 15,299 are in the hospital. Nobody’s telling you how many of the 15,299 are symptomatic. Nobody’s telling you how many of the 15,299 even know. And they’re not telling you how they get the number. But the vast majority of it is from positive tests.
In hard-hit Houston, two top Democrat officials have called for Houston to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of sick patients. In Florida, where parts of Walt Disney World reopened on Saturday, 15,299 people tested positive, a total of 269,811 cases, and 45 — oh, they did report, 45 deaths, according to the State Department of health stats reported on Sunday. California had the previous record of daily positive tests. That was 11,694 set last Wednesday. So 45 deaths in a state of 20 million people.
My friends, as it goes, one death is too many, but we’re talking about death statistics here that come in way under the flu or automobile accidents or any number of things. All this stuff is being used to try to persuade you that it would be a disaster to send your kids back to school. And I’ll tell you, I just want to remind you. We said once the Democrats started pushing for massive testing, the intended purpose is to use the increase in positive results from increased testing to push the country toward locking down again.
And they’re doing that to stifle the economy and any kind of recovery that might occur ’cause it’s all about one thing. Everything is about one thing. It is what it is. One of my all-time favorite philosophies. It’s undeniable. It is what it is. It isn’t about anything else. And it’s about getting rid of Trump. And it’s about convincing the 63 to 65 million people who voted for him not to do it again.
That’s all all of this is about, getting rid of Trump. Massive numbers of new cases, you’re supposed to think, “Oh, my God. That number of people are gonna die someday, how many of ’em did die already?” Forty-five, 45 people died as the state of Florida reported. If they advocate for locking the whole economy down again, what does that do? How does extending the lockdown do anything but put off the inevitable?
As we learned from the first lockdown, it doesn’t stop anything. Flattens the curve, supposedly spares the hospital system from being overrun, but we found even that wasn’t a problem in most cases other than in New York. So, once again, there’s evidence thanks to people like Alex Berenson out there that it isn’t — I’m not gonna say it’s not bad. It’s not how you are being led to believe. It’s not what you are being led to believe.