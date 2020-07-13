Redskins Change Name, Nobody Gets Any Happier

RUSH: Big news out of Washington, D.C. The Washington Redskins are no more. The Washington Redskins have announced that they’re gonna change the name, they’re gonna get rid of the name, they’re gonna get rid of the logo, they’re gonna get rid of the icon. They haven’t announced what the new name of the team will be, but it’s going to happen. It did happen. They announced it today.
Now, I want to share an observation with you. I said last Monday, a week ago today, and I’ve said it numerous times since, no matter what the left gets, it’s never enough, it’s not gonna make anybody happy. I guarantee you the name Washington Redskins is gone. There isn’t any celebrating out there because this does not make them happy. Nothing they get makes them happy. Nothing they get makes them content. It just, for some oddball reason, it makes the left more miserable.
They have gotten a lot in the last 10 years culturally, and they’re not happy. They’re angrier than ever. I told you last Monday it’s not gonna make Colin Kaepernick happy if they get rid of the name Redskins. All it’s gonna do, “Okay. Chiefs are next, then the Cleveland Indians, then the Braves.” It doesn’t stop anything. It doesn’t satisfy them, and I hate having to use this guy as an example ’cause I like him. Stephen A. Smith, who has conservative tendencies out of there, was on ESPN’s “Get Up” show today. And I want you to listen to what he said about the Redskins announcing that they are dropping the name.
SMITH: The flip side to it is that when we’re sitting here as an African-American community, a disenfranchised community, and we’re seeing protests that have taken place in the streets and we’re seeing people engage in symbolic gesture but no real change has been made in America —
RUSH: See?
SMITH: — in the year 2020 it’s still not a federal law against lynching, for crying out loud. When you see these kind of things that are not taking place, that are not being addressed, particularly as it pertains to African-Americans, again it’s a bittersweet feeling.
RUSH: How can I be more right? As I say, I hate using Stephen A. ’cause I like the guy. (interruption) What? The program observer with a question. What’s the question? (interruption) Murder is against the law? Yes. So you’re saying lynching is against the law. No law against lynching. Right. Have they changed the name Lynchburg, Virginia, yet? (interruption) They’re working on it.
But I’m serious. That was his answer to how do you feel the Redskins are getting rid of the name. No happiness. No satisfaction. Just a list of things that continue to document how miserable it is in the United States, in America, for the African-American population.
By the way, African-Americans are not permitted to vote? When did that happen? He said it’s a disenfranchised community. Does he know what that means? I think he means disenfranchised means that they’re excluded, they’re left out, they’re ignored. It means you can’t vote. (interruption) Whoa, whoa, whoa what’s your facial expression? You’re frowning at me? (interruption) That’s what I thought. I thought the Voting Rights Act, you know, all 10 versions of it. I guess I got a lot to learn about what’s going on in America.