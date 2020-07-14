Blue State Governors Will Do the Shut Down Dance Until November 3rd

RUSH: I want to talk about Gavin Newsom and all these other blue state governors and some red states who are now relocking down, reshutting down, not states, but they’re going back and they’re closing — for example, Gavin Newsom — restaurants, theaters, bars statewide are closed. Malls, barbershops, churches. They’re closed in 30 counties, which probably is the majority of the state.
Now, how long is this gonna go on? There was a time, remember, when California was suffering very little from this. We were amazed that they were so far behind New York. Remember what they were telling us? Well, it’s because they got a two-day head start on whatever social distancing. It was a bogus excuse then, and it’s a bogus excuse now.
But theoretically, what we’re gonna do here, we’re closing the bars and closing the theaters and closing the restaurants. Aside from destroying those businesses, what are we gonna do? Why, we’re going to slow the spread of the virus. Yeah. That’s the ticket. We’re not gonna stop it. We’re just gonna delay it. We’re just gonna slow it down. And then after a while we’re gonna open back up again. After a while they’re gonna say, “Hey, you can go back to the restaurants that haven’t died. Hey, you can go back to the bars that are still open. And, hey, you can go back to your church or your mall if it still exists,” which will lead to more cases, it will lead to more hospitalizations, and then they’ll shut it down again.
John Hinderaker at Power Line says it’s a very good question. Is there any reason why this cycle in California won’t continue into 2021, 2022, 2023? What’s gonna change? The only thing that would change any of this is if there’s a vaccine. And we don’t have the slightest idea whether there’s gonna be a vaccine, and if so, when?
So is this what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna close and open and close and open, we’re gonna repeat these cycles. We’re gonna think we’re slowing the spread, we’re closing the bars, we’re closing the restaurants. And then, of course, the spread, the number of cases goes down. A-ha. We’re beating it again. We reopen, then stay open for a month or two and the numbers go up, and we close everything again.
Is this how California is gonna be run? Is this how New York is gonna be run? Is this how these blue state governors are gonna manage this? Now, this isn’t a solution to anything. It’s not fixing anything. It’s not solving anything, and is certainly isn’t preparing people to adapt and live with this.
There is no other option. We can’t run and hide from this. We can’t pretend it doesn’t exist. We can’t come up with phony policies like shutting down bars, restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and whatever for a month or two. The numbers go down, a-ha, success. It’s the same thing with opening the schools. We don’t have a choice. We have to open the schools. We have to do our best. We have to do what’s necessary to establish normalcy as best we can. We have to find ways to adapt.
But I just don’t see how we could avoid the repetition of these cycles without a vaccine or some kind of genuine therapeutic treatment that makes people able to recover from the virus faster than they otherwise would. Then we gotta also somehow find a way to get honest with the truth about the impact of the virus, the number of people who get it and recover.
Nobody’s telling anybody what these numbers are, but they’re astoundingly high. The death rate per capita, per million is not at all what most people think it is. The new daily reporting of the number of cases is being done with an illicit purpose. They’re trying to convince you that the number of cases is someday going to equal the number of deaths.
RUSH: This is Linda in El Centro, California. Welcome. Great to have you with us today. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. First of all, I want to say I’ve been listening to you since 1988, and we are praying for you.
RUSH: Well, thank you very much. You’re a lifer. That means you’ve been here since even maybe before day one.
CALLER: Yes. We listened to you when you were in Sacramento.
RUSH: Well, you’re before day one, then. Thank you so much.
CALLER: Anyway, I’m calling because we live and, as you said El Centro, which is in the Imperial County of California. We are the number one hot spot in all of United States. We are also right along the border of Mexico, across the border here there’s a down called Mexicali.
RUSH: Oh, yeah.
CALLER: It has anywhere from one million to three million. So, anyway, my whole point is that we are being inundated by people who come across the border to work in our fields every day. Granted, I know that the farmers need them. But they are in a real hot spot there where they have no health care. And so what’s happening is many of them are coming across the border so sick that they come to our hospitals and then they are the ones that get put on the ventilators right away, and then they eventually pass away, some of them, obviously.
Many of them are being airlifted. They say since May there’s been over 500 transports with a helicopter taking these patients to other hospitals north of us and as well as west ’cause some of them are going into San Diego hospitals. And our doctors here, which we have a personal friend who is a doctor, he actually got COVID himself. But he was on hydroxychloroquine, and there are several doctors here who put people on that right away, when they’re in their first five days of the illness, that’s when it’s —
RUSH: Did it work?
CALLER: — effective. It did work. That’s my point, is that it worked —
RUSH: Yeah. There’s a bunch of stories out there that hydroxychloroquine — you talk about one of the greatest disservices that has happened in this whole story is the attempt to defame hydroxychloroquine when it’s got a 50-year track record. It is successful in certain circumstances. It is being prescribed around the world with a great success rate. There’s now official survey data to demonstrate and illustrate this.
But most people still to this day probably think that hydroxychloroquine is gonna kill them if they take it. I mean, Trump announced that he was taking it, and Neil Cavuto on Fox had a cow. (imitating Cavuto) “That’s irresponsible. You could die. Hydroxychloroquine could kill you, Mr. President. You are convincing people that -” It was just totally over the top. But this is what people have been made to believe. They also believe these out-of-control numbers on the number of cases, without any context whatsoever.