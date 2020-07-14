If We Can’t Reach Millennials, Then We Must Ignore Them

RUSH: We go to the phones, Rochester, Minnesota, Mike, 34 years old, therefore a Millennial. Great to have you with be Mike. How are you doing, sir?
CALLER: Thanks, Rush. Honor to speak with you. I think the reason that a lot of the Millennial generation, which I’m a conservative Millennial myself, are buying into this is they’re disproportionately liberals.
RUSH: Obviously.
CALLER: They don’t truly question any kind of authority or think for themselves. And a lot of them, including my sister is one of them, you know, the Bernie voters and all that, they accept this as, “You know, it’s just the new normal,” they just accept what the media is telling them.
RUSH: Exactly.
CALLER: I think a lot of them, sadly, you know, it may not be that time in their life. I mean, I leaned more to the left early in my life until I got older and wiser. And I think a lot of them, I don’t know if we’re ever gonna reach ’em. I do have a lot of hope in the next generation, I’ve got three kids myself.
RUSH: All right. Well, let me address that. You’ve filled it up here and I’ve got about a minute. I want to reply to this. What you just said, you don’t know if we’re ever gonna be able to reach ’em. Maybe not. But if that is the case, then we gotta begin to ignore ’em. We cannot let — I don’t care if it was Gen X, Gen Y. This is not, for me anyway, a specific targeted criticism of Millennials simply because they’re Millennials, it’s because of what’s happening in their generation.
And if they are not going to be part of saving the country, we just have to ignore them. We’ve gotta stop cowering to the people who are offended. What makes the offended right, by the way? The stakes are too great here. If we can’t reach them, then wove move on without ’em, and we have to hope that in the process, what they see makes them want to become a part of it.
‘Cause they’re nothing but a bunch of useful idiot pawns to the American left and the Democrat Party right now. The people running them, the people praising them, don’t really care personally about them. Anyway, out of time. I’m glad you called, though.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Mike in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Welcome. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Mr. Rush. I’ve listened to you since I was a small child, and I’m glad to be on your show.
RUSH: I appreciate that. Thank you very much.
CALLER: So I’m calling in because you had given the poll earlier about Millennials believing in the coronavirus and all that stuff, and being a Millennial myself — I’m 29 — I don’t believe a word of it. I have friends that don’t believe a word of it. We completely think that the coronavirus is a fraud.
RUSH: Wait. You don’t believe a word of what?
CALLER: The coronavirus, that it’s all a fraud.
RUSH: To what extent?
CALLER: I’m sure people are dying from it, but I think a lot of it is overdone by the media.
RUSH: So you don’t believe the number of cases, and you don’t believe the number of deaths, you don’t believe that it’s rampant at all out there?
CALLER: No, sir. I think it’s just a way for the media to tear down the president.
RUSH: Well, is certainly is that. It is a way to continue the negative impact on Trump. And, of course, if you go to the right places in the media, you know what you can find? You can find stories from people, “I thought it was a hoax. I didn’t believe it. And now I’m dying. Don’t believe anybody who says it’s a hoax, because I did, and now I’m dying.” You can find one of those every day.
Hey, look, folks. It takes all kinds, and the fact that there are people who are not buying into this is a testament to how much trust the United States media has lost, how much respect and trust and confidence that people have in them.