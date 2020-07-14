Poll: Trump Cuts Biden Lead in Half Jul 14, 2020 RUSH: Good Rasmussen poll out there. Donald Trump has cut Biden’s lead almost in half. This is after the Mount Rushmore speech and after the Fourth of July speech at the White House. Details on this tomorrow when we will see you next. Related LinksJustTheNews: Trump Cuts Biden's LLead Almost In Half, Gains 13 Points Among Independents Since Last Month ARCHIVES CALENDAR July 2020 M T W T F S S « Jun 12345 6789101112 13141516171819 20212223242526 2728293031 ____________ ____________