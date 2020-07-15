CDC Director: Northerners Brought the Coronavirus South

RUSH: Now, ladies and gentlemen, did you see what the director of the Centers for Disease Control happened to say? Did you hear about… (interruption) You haven’t heard this? Grab sound bite number 5. This is Dr. Robert Redfield. He’s director of the Centers for Disease Control. You’re not hearing this bite anywhere out there. Redfield said this, and there was abject disagreement and panic all over the place, and they sequestered, they quarantined the video.
This happened yesterday on the Journal of American Medical Association website during conversations with Dr. Bochner, the podcast, of course, Dr. Howard Bochner interviewing Dr. Redfield. And during a discussion about the growth of coronavirus infections in the South, listen to what Redfield’s explanation for that is.
REDFIELD: If you look at the south, everything happened around June 12th to June 16th. It all simultaneously kind of popped. We’re of the view that there was something else that was the driver. Maybe the Memorial Day, not weekend but the Memorial Day week, where a lot of Northerners decided to go south for vacation.
RUSH: Did you hear that? He is saying that the reason this massive number of infections is happening in the South is because Northerners fled their homes and took it with them, that it is not the result of irresponsibility or bad governance in the South in states like Florida or Alabama or Texas.
“We are of the view that there was something else that was the driver. Maybe Memorial Day, not weekend, but Memorial Day week, a lot of Northerners decided to go south for vacations.” This conflicts tremendously with Dr. Fauci and everything else.
RUSH: So, in a nutshell, the director of the Centers for Disease Control says that the recent outbreak increase in the reported number of COVID-19 cases in the South is due to Northerners heading south for vacation. That may be the reason for the outbreak, not the fact that states reopened, not the fact that they reopened bars and restaurants, not what you have been told, that it’s improper governance, that it was eagerness to reopen before it should have happened. Because the South hadn’t yet experienced large outbreaks like the Northeast.
Many southern states and cities reopened the bars and the gyms in what was said to be too early a policy, and they didn’t require people to wear masks or to practice social distancing that seriously. And so everybody thinks, “Well, irresponsible, bad leadership, typical Republicans, don’t care. People die, that’s fine with Republicans.” All this rotgut that the American left and the Democrats put out.
And now the CDC guy says, “No, no, no, no, no. It has nothing to do with governance, bad governance. It had to do with the fact that a bunch of Northerners that already had the disease went south for vacation.” In other words, it was the damn Yankees that did it. And he said this on a podcast, a very obscure podcast that nobody has heard.
And that just ties in, folks, with this brewing scandal. It’s not a potential scandal, it is the biggest story in the country today which we told you about yesterday. More than 300 COVID testing labs in Florida reported 100 percent positive rates. Not possible. And yet that’s why all these huge numbers in Florida have been reported.