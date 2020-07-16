Marxist Radical Angela Davis: Biden Is the “Candidate Who Can Be Most Effectively Pressured”

RUSH: Audio sound bite number 7. Angela Davis. This babe goes all the way back to the Black Panthers and the Weather Underground of the sixties. In fact, she was so popular, there’s a bunch of Angela Davis imitators out there. There’s Michaela Angela Davis, there’s Frederica Angela Davis, there’s Angela Frederica Michaela Davis. There’s a whole bunch of women out there trying to impersonate Angela Davis. But there’s only one real one. And she was on — ha — Russian television. The show called Going Underground. This was yesterday, last night.
They’re having a discussion about the 2020 presidential election. And Angela Davis, former vice president, U.S. Communist Party. These Marxists and commie pinkos go all the way back to the sixties. Anyway, here is what she said about her group, the radical left and their preference in this presidential election.
DAVIS: I don’t see this election as being about choosing a candidate who will be — who will be able to lead us in the right direction. It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured into allowing more space for the evolving anti-racist movement. Biden is very problematic in many ways, but — I say but — Biden is far more likely to take mass demands seriously.
RUSH: Do you realize how profound what you just heard is? This may be one of the most eye-opening, illustrative — illustrative, for those of you in Rio Linda — sound bites that I will use today. This tells you everything you need to know about who the American left is. Dawn, you think you understand what I’m gonna say? (interruption) You want to hear this again? Okay. Is it because you’re not sure what I’m referring to, or are you just are blown away by it? (interruption) Okay. All right. Here we go. We’ll play it one more time. I’m telling, folks, you are listening to a profound profundity here. There are two ingredients in this, she says, that will tell you everything you need to know about who these people are.
RUSH: Translation: He’s the bigger wimp in the race. The first thing she says that is profound is: We’re not looking for a leader. We’re not looking for anybody to lead us anywhere. We radical leftists, we already know where we’re going. We don’t need some pretender leader. And Joe Biden certainly isn’t one of those. Joe Biden’s not a leader. Nah, the reason we support Biden, and we don’t even really like the guy, but the reason we’re supporting Biden is ’cause he’s a wimp. He’ll do what we say. He will respond to our efforts to intimidate him. That’s what it means when she says that he’s far more likely to take mass demands seriously.
She’s dressing it up, but what she’s really saying is this guy is gonna cower in the corner the first time we confront him. This guy’s gonna give us everything we want because he’s a coward, because he won’t stand up to us. The last thing this guy is is a leader. By contrast, they want no part of Trump because they can’t intimidate him. They want no part of Trump because he is a leader, and he’s gonna lead people in a direction opposite the chosen path of Angela Davis and her merry band of radical leftist Marxists.
This sound bite — and believe me, she does speak for a lot of them — she’s of emeritus status. She protester emeritus status. If the left were a law firm, she would “of counsel” status. She’s a heroine to these people and she is just laying it all out. They don’t need a leader. They don’t need somebody taking them — they know exactly where they’re gonna go, where they want to go. They don’t need some guy in the White House, or a woman, they don’t need anybody paving the way. They need somebody to get out of the way. They need somebody that’s gonna just cave to them, rather than stand up to ’em.
This is the greatest endorsement Trump could get, that well-known Marxist Angela Davis wants nothing to do with Trump because he cannot be pressured into doing what they want done. And he will not cave. He is not somebody who they can intimidate. This is great. That is something that I think — I don’t think they’ll regret her saying this but, boy, if this thing gets around the right way, and we will see that we can make it happen.
This is the kind of thing that will open the eyes of some voters who are really not paying all that much attention, who really think that the left is oriented toward fairness and equality and sameness and justice. They’re not about any of that. They’re about forcing whatever their radicalness is on everybody, whether you want it or not.