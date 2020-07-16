Speaker of the House Ilhan Omar?

RUSH: Rebecca in Medicine Lake, Montana. Why, it’s great to have you with us on the program today. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Mega dittos to you and Miss Kathryn. You sound great.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: You’re welcome. I just wanted to let you know, I am an immigrant. I came here in 1996 legally. Yesterday was my 11th-year anniversary that I became a U.S. citizen —
RUSH: Congratulations to you!
CALLER: Well, thank you. Thank you. I just cannot believe that all the other millions of legal immigrants who have come here over the years, who have been through the process like I have, would even consider open borders. It just can’t happen. I just cannot see that. What we had to go through, what we sacrificed to become, you know, a proud citizen of this great nation, to throw all that in the wind is not —
RUSH: Look. I hear you. It’s not just immigration. I can’t believe what so many Democrats put up with, either. It’s not just immigration. There’s all kinds of things that they tolerate. Defunding the police and all this crazy —
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: — stuff that there doesn’t seem to be any pushback against even on the left. So I know exactly the experience that you’re having.
CALLER: Thank you. Can I ask you one quick question?
RUSH: Of course you can.
CALLER: Okay. So Ilhan Omar is a legal immigrant. What happens if she would become Speaker of the House? She’s not eligible to run for president. But in the future if she would be the Speaker of the House and, Lord forbid, both Biden —
RUSH: I can’t go there. I can’t even imagine that. If Ilhan Omar is the Speaker and then somehow she would be the third in line to the presidency — yeah.
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: I actually don’t know the answer to that. My guess is that Black Lives Matter would come along and shoot anybody who said she can’t do it. Because if she’s Speaker of the House do you realize we’ve lost the country? If she’s Speaker of the House, she’s just a hop, skip, and jump away from being president if she wants to be.
Look, I’m exaggerating somewhat. I actually don’t know the answer to the question. But I’ll get an answer for you hopefully before the program ends, Rebecca. Thanks very much.