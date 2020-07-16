The Democrats Know Secret Trump Voters Are Out There

RUSH: There was a poll out of Pennsylvania earlier this week, and it revealed that 57% of Pennsylvania voters think that there is a secret number of Trump voters that pollsters will never find, that there is a secret Trump vote out there that could be huge, that even if the pollsters find them, they will not be honest with the pollsters.
They believe there’s a huge number — this is not the media — this is voters in Pennsylvania think that there’s a large number of people across the country who are going to vote for Trump who will never say so. Therefore, you’ll never be able to accurately poll anything because these people who are gonna vote for Trump will never, ever, admit it. Fifty-seven percent of voters in Pennsylvania believe that.
I think they’re on to something. I have talked to a number of them on this program. I’ve talked to a number of you. You know who you are. There’s a bunch of you that are gonna vote for Trump and you’re not gonna tell anybody. You’ll tell us here anonymously, but you’re not gonna tell anybody where you live, and you’re not gonna go to some protest march and protest against the left.
So Rick Moran at PJ Media has that story today: “Is There a ‘Secret Trump Vote’ That Will Carry the President to Victory?” Well, we’ll look into this after our first obscene profit break of the day.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Rick Moran: “Is There a ‘Secret Trump Vote’ That Will Carry the President to Victory?” This is from yesterday. “A new Monmouth University poll out today shows Joe Biden comfortably ahead of Donald Trump by 53-40 in Pennsylvania. Biden has a 21 point lead among independents and leads in almost every age group, including those over 65. But if you ask voters who they think is going to win the state of Pennsylvania, it’s a different story.
“Most registered voters (54%) say they were surprised in 2016 when Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. They are evenly divided on whether they expect Trump (46%) or Biden (45%) to win the commonwealth this time around. One reason for this seems to be that most voters (57%) believe there are a number of so-called secret voters in their communities who support Trump but won’t tell anyone about it.
“Comparing the current results to a Monmouth University Poll taken in August 2016, Biden’s likely voter position is similar to Clinton’s summer standing in the swing counties, where she led Trump by 50% to 40%. Interestingly, Trump is doing slightly better now in core Clinton counties than four years ago, when he was polling at 21% to 67% for Clinton.”
Now it’s much, much higher than that. The pull quote from the story. “Americans don’t vote for extremists or radicals and if Trump can tie Biden to Black Lives Matter, AOC, and Bernie Sanders -” And Bernie is the guy he’s gonna really tie him to because that’s what’s Biden doing. Biden’s literally claiming the Bernie Sanders agenda as his, which leads me to another aspect of this in just a second. ‘Cause it’s the Bernie Sanders agenda that Plugs is endorsing.
That’s how they’re getting the Sanders voters to not abandon the party in November. These numbers in Pennsylvania will begin to look a lot better for Trump once people figure out the extreme left-wing and radical agenda that Biden has adopted. It isn’t his. That’s not who he is. But they’re putting this agenda in his mouth. They’re writing it on the teleprompter, they’re sending him out to make speeches and he’s giving them and he’s reading it off the prompter, but it’s not what he really believes.
He’s always been a standard issue Democrat, but not one of these radical Black Lives Matter people, and certainly not a Bernie Sanders radical leftist. But those are the words they’re putting in his mouth. And Trump’s job is to let everybody, as many people as possible, know that this is what’s happening. And that’s what America is going to be if Biden wins. And Trump will do a great job of this.
I’m gonna help here in just a second illustrating this.
Now, the reason that polling doesn’t mean anything today is that the Democrats are not going to allow a regular election.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s the reason I think that, in addition to everything else I’ve said, the reason polling doesn’t mean anything today is because with all of these double digital leads that they’re reporting Biden has, where is the confidence that should be accompanying those revelations? I mean, double-digit lead, Trump’s approval number at 36%. This should spell it, the end. This should be the doom and gloom. It’s over for Trump.
And normally the Democrats, when they’re confident, even falsely, they can’t contain themselves. They go overboard. Like the Wellstone memorial back in 2002. They sabotaged themselves by not being able to discipline themselves. When they’re confident that they’re gonna win, you can see it. And I don’t see it as they report these massively bad numbers for Trump. There’s a number of reasons for this.
But the fact that they are not exuding the kind of confidence — like if you go back to 2016, and I could only speak for myself here — but I had no doubt Trump was gonna win, even after the Access Hollywood video hit. And I thought that in 2015. I thought it a month after he came down the escalator with Melania and made his announcement.
And I was confident throughout. And there wasn’t anything that happened that shook my confidence. I mean, the media onslaught every day is something that you have to steel yourself against and prepare for, but I never wavered. And that played a large role in the way I conducted myself on this program each and every day. I was exuding confidence. I knew it was gonna happen. I do not detect that from any of them — Pelosi, from Schumer, from any in the media.
And I’ll tell you, one of the reasons why is they know, even though they don’t want to admit it, they know that there is a huge number of invisible, you’ll-never-find-’em Trump voters who are not being reflected in any poll. They’re not gonna be known until Election Day. They’re not gonna be known until the votes are counted. They are there, and they are huge in number.
Now, they’ve not made the effort to find out who these people are. They haven’t made the effort to, and it’s silly. These are political professionals. You would think that they would want to know everything they could about these people that elected Trump and are gonna vote for him again. But they’re so arrogant. They don’t think they need to. All they need to know is those people are stupid. Trump voters are idiots. They’re cult followers. They may as well be following some bunch of aliens that landed. That’s how insulting and arrogant they are. And it’s gonna prevent them from actually learning things could help them here.
Then you add something else to this, to the lack of confidence. If the Democrats were so secure in these polls showing that Trump is losing in double digits. Come on, folks. And all over the place, in every poll? Then we’d have a regular old election, and they couldn’t wait for it. They couldn’t wait. We’d have early voting, we’d have people showing up on November 3rd. There wouldn’t be any talk of not voting ’cause of COVID-19. They would want this election to happen as normally and as soon as it could. And instead, they’re still focusing on cheating with dead people, ballot harvesting, mail-in voting.
If they really think these polls are like 2016 and that they really believe that they are hiding a secret voter majority for Trump, then we’re not gonna have a regular election. We’re gonna all kinds of other ways to vote that they’re gonna push, like don’t be surprised if they make a push for all mail-in voting.
I’m convinced that one of the reasons they don’t want to open the schools and one of the reasons that they want to keep the states locked down or go back to that, is they don’t want to open polling places in November. They are hoping that they can secure a decision that, because of the virus, we simply can’t open polling places. Not all of them. And we’re gonna have to have a substitute. Mail-in voting, massive expansion of the concept of absentee voting. And the fact that they’re gonna do that, the fact that they want to do that, that they’re gonna make this push, is what tells me that they don’t even believe their polls.
Now, one other aspect of this. One way or another, at some point Joe Biden is going to have to come out of that basement. Or does he? The conventional wisdom is that you cannot run for president in your basement. That he’s gonna have to come out of there. Why would he come out of there? They’ve got this double-digit lead in all these polls. They throw him on a teleprompter speech every two to three weeks. Why should he come out of there?
But here’s the thing. Even if he doesn’t come out of there, even if he stays glued to the basement, there will not be any debates. I don’t care what they have to do, there won’t be any debates. That would end. You’d be amazed at how many voters still do not know of Biden’s mental deficiencies. That has been kept from the Drive-By Media. Drive-By Media is not showing examples of it, they’re not reporting it. There’s a large swath of the country that has no idea that Biden is facing severe mental, age related handicaps. Is handicap an approved word or is it not cool? (interruption) Disability. Yeah. I gotta get this stuff right.
But here’s the thing. I said earlier that Biden is totally adopting the Bernie Sanders agenda, this far-left acknowledged socialism. He’s tacking radical left right now. I’ll just ask you: Has there ever been a winning campaign that at some point did not have to tack back to the center in order to win? (interruption) Which one? (interruption) You think Trump never tacked back to the center? (interruption) Well, there was Trump, then, if he wasn’t — where was Trump? Was he radical right? (interruption) Yeah, but I maintain to you that Trump did some things, said some things now and then that served as an outreach to people who were not inclined to vote for him.
But the point is that the Democrats believe this, that you have to tack back to the center. The Democrats believe in this myth of the great unwashed, the great undecided, the 20% out there. Maybe they don’t anymore. Maybe they understand that there isn’t this great undecided. Maybe they understand the true nature, the polarized nature of our population, and maybe they think — see, I think that they do believe that Twitter is America and, therefore, they believe that America has gone radical left. And that’s why Biden is going in that direction.
So they’re now redefining their base as the radical left. Then after you secure the base, the rule of thumb is, you gotta tack back to the center, get the moderate, independent voter. But Biden, or whoever’s running his campaign has said, to heck with that. Screw any moderation. And the one place where Biden’s radical left devotion could be illustrated is in debate, and that’s why they will never happen. Because Biden can’t pull off this radical left stuff on his own. He needs a teleprompter to do it.
But a lot of people think he’s gonna have to come out of the basement. These are conventional wisdom Washington political professionals who think he’s gonna have to come out of the basement at some point and campaign like a real guy. But I submit to you that with COVID-19 all over the place, it may not be the case that a majority of Americans will expect candidates to be running around out there on campaign trails as they normally otherwise would be.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Westminster, Maryland. This Dusty. Great to have you with us. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. What an honor to talk to you. I just want to get right to the point ’cause I have a lot to say and I don’t want to lose my train of thought. You were absolutely right when you said there’s a large, astronomical swath of hidden Trump supporters. And the reason why is because we hide in plain sight. In this day and age of doxing, shaming, and public ridicule, we don’t put bumper stickers on our cars, we don’t put lawn signs out, we hide in plain sight at work.
We’re like the small red dot in a big sea of blue in a lot of places where we work, especially where I work. We even go as far as to change our registration to make sure we’re not a Republican, or an independent, so that way we get the mail that the other side always gets so they think that we’re one of them and not someone else. Because if you’re an independent in a blue state, they know you’re a Republican.
RUSH: Let me ask you a question real quick. What do you think of these polls that show Trump down double digits? Is there any truth to them at all? Any truth?
CALLER: Absolutely not. Let me tell you this, Rush. If I were to get a phone call on a poll where somebody has my telephone number, in this day and age, do you think that I’m gonna answer truthfully? That number will be given somebody that will search a public record, find out my name, address, and everything about me. I will be shamed and humiliated into extinction.
RUSH: All right. I get it. The reason that I asked is because some people think that there is some the truth to them. It may not be double digits, but there are some people who intellectually think that it would make sense that Trump has got some trouble. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s president. This kind of thing generally does get tagged to the president, how well people think the president is dealing either with the economy or with something like this. So my question was gonna be to you, are there enough of these secret Trump voters of which you are proudly one to overcome what might be a legitimate deficiency in the polling standard right now?
CALLER: Absolutely. And I will give my son as an example. My son, who is a late-age Millennial, he’s 34, he has a love-hate relationship with Trump. On any given day Trump will do something that will absolutely drive him nuts —
RUSH: Like what?
CALLER: — make him so mad.
RUSH: Like what? Give me an example of that.
CALLER: DACA. Immigration.
RUSH: You mean talking about allowing a pathway of citizenship for the DREAMers?
CALLER: Absolutely. Not understanding the real harm of the H-1B visa and how it affects tech workers that are here and jobs that —
RUSH: All right. See, stop for just a second. This is the kind of thing that Trump voters across the country are expert in and they’re very conversant. The Drive-By Media thinks you have no idea what an H-IB visa is, that you don’t have any idea what DACA means, you don’t even know what the DREAMers are, you’re just a racist pig. They have no idea how sophisticated your understanding of these issues is.
CALLER: Well, let me tell you, Rush, my wife is Hispanic. So we know all the issues. And we work in the place where you wouldn’t think people like me work, okay? We are the red dot in a deep sea of blue. But in the end, using my son again, he will choose Trump because Trump may not be the person that we want, but he’s the person that we need. That’s what he says all the time.
RUSH: Okay. I think there’s a lot of people that Trump is the person they want, in addition to the person they need. I don’t believe the conventional wisdom that most Trump voters hold their nose when they go in to vote for the guy. I don’t believe that. I don’t believe the Drive-By Media drivel that most Trump voters secretly hate the guy and understand, it’s just that they’re bigots and racists and they hate the left even more.
I don’t buy any of that. I don’t buy any of this conventional wisdom that has mischaracterized — if there is such a thing — the average Trump voter. Look. Dusty, I’m glad you called. I appreciate it. You did great. You got in there, you got it, you got out. You were well spoken and brief. So grand-slam home run.
Debbie, Montgomery, Texas, you’re next. Hello.
CALLER: Hello.
RUSH: Number one, mega dittos —
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: — mega prayers and mega thanks for everything you do for our country.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: I am one of those very proud Trump voters. I don’t care who knows it, but I am also a Trump voter who does not and has not to this point participated in any kind of poll. However, I’m coming to the conclusion that since the opposing side plays games with their polls, that I as a Trump voter can play games as well as. For instance, if I were to participate in a poll, I would not give truthful answers.
RUSH: You would try to skew the poll results —
CALLER: Absolutely.
RUSH: — to make them secretly believe that the Democrats are really kicking butt when they’re not?
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And I think I’m not the only one that feels that way.
RUSH: Well, there are some like you. Some don’t participate, like the previous caller. He said no way, Jose. He’s not gonna be talking to anybody. You and others like you are gonna do versions of Operation Chaos. You’re gonna get in there and try to sabotage the poll.
CALLER: Yes. However, to this point I have never participated in a poll. And even the Republican National Committee I won’t. I did get a text poll from Beto O’Rourke many years ago, and I responded that he had no permission to use my phone, and I would consider it harassment if he didn’t remove my number from his list.
RUSH: Now, did they remove your number from the list?
CALLER: Yes. I never got another one.
RUSH: Good for you.
CALLER: But I’m just getting tired. I don’t think the polls are truthful. They’re skewed to begin with, and now I think the Trump voters are beginning to play the game just like they have been for so many years.
RUSH: Yeah. I don’t think it’s anything new that Trump voters are trying to be as invisible as they can, and I don’t think it’s anything new – in other words, it’s not new to this election cycle that Trump voters may, like you, be trying to sabotage leftist polling and so forth ’cause I think this was happening back in 2016. But with everything happening now, I think there’s a really huge percentage of Trump voters who do think that it is physically risky to be identified.
They see what’s happening in these blue states and blue cities. I mean, the left is beating up cops, for crying out loud, with no fear and no concern that anything’s gonna happen to ’em. I mean, if they’re willing to beat up cops, they’re willing to beat you up. And a lot of people don’t want any part of it, “Okay, I’ll just sit idly by and wait ’til the moment of truth,” which is Election Day.