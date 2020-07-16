Trump’s Mount Rushmore Speech Is Our Agenda

RUSH: Here’s Patty in Redding, California. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi. Thanks for taking my call. Just voicing my frustration about how much focus we put on what the left is doing. Every day they decide what we’re gonna be talking about. We are talking about their agenda. We’re talking about what they’re worked up over this time, we’re talking about how to get through to ’em. We need to focus on our agenda and how we’re gonna move the ball forward for us. They’re getting all the attention. And I’m sure they’re loving every second of it. You know, they’re not over there wondering what we’re doing and wondering what we’re saying.
RUSH: Oh, yeah, they are. Oh yeah, they are. Let me tell you something. One thing I found is they think we are a well-oiled machine. They think that we are disciplined and that we secretly have a way of blowing ’em up. They don’t see us as you do. You see your side, leaders, as incompetent and not even on the field. They don’t even have an agenda. We don’t have an agenda, what is the agenda, who’s got the agenda? What is it?
CALLER: Our agenda? We need to focus on the border. We need to focus on grabbing education back and getting control over that.
RUSH: Well, we got a guy doing that. His name is Donald Trump. But do you know anybody that’s offering him any serious assistance?
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: Aside from people like me. I mean, do you see the Trump agenda being moved in the Senate? No.
CALLER: No, I don’t.
RUSH: Other than judges, they’re confirming Trump judges out the wazoo, but the reason it’s not moving forward is ’cause it’s gonna be stopped dead in its tracks in the House ’cause the Democrats run it. But you’re talking about in the media. Where is the agenda?
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: I’ll tell you what our agenda is, was Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore and then the next night Trump’s speech at the White House on the Fourth of July. Those two speeches together are our agenda, to preserve the American way of life. Trump is doing everything he can, but he’s not getting any assistance.
You’re right, though. The left spends every waking moment moving their agenda forward. We are not devoted — the majority of people on our side are not devoted to having their lives be politics from the moment they get up to the moment they go to bed. They are on the left are.