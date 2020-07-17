Washington Redskins, Ellen DeGeneres Show Accused of Workplace Harassment

RUSH: The Official Program Observer, Mr. Snerdley — (interruption) Yeah. Well, yeah, this is a very important program. We have a program observer. We have somebody who observes it and documents it and archives it for history. We don’t just let this program go off into the ether. RushLimbaugh.com is also the official archivist of the EIB Network. And you could call them program observers. But the actual title goes to Mr. Snerdley, who also is the official screener of calls.
He asked me yesterday, what is this big story everybody is waiting to drop on the Washington Redskins? I said, “I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s about they’re not gonna have a new name. Maybe they’re just gonna be called the Washingtons. Maybe they’re gonna be called the Washington Republicans. Maybe they’re gonna be called the Washington Diplomats. Maybe they’re gonna be called the Washington Rugrats. Who knows.”
Well, we know now what it is. “15 Women Allege Sexual Misconduct by Former Washington NFL Team Employees.” (interruption) Well, you hadn’t heard this yet? “Fifteen women who previously worked for Washington’s NFL organization –” they don’t say Redskins anymore. This is ESPN’s story.
“Fifteen women who previously worked for Washington’s NFL organization -” the Redskins “– have alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former scouts and members of owner Daniel Snyder’s inner circle,” according to the Washington Post.
Now, Snyder is alleged to have done none of this, but that he may have known about it. It was his inner circle engaged in it. “Among those accused of misconduct are former director of pro personnel Alex Santos -” Now, for those of you who do not understand the organizational structure of a football, “What is a director of pro personnel?” Everybody on a pro football team is a pro.
“So are you telling me that you have a director of pro personnel? You got somebody that’s in charge of the players? What’s the general manager do? What’s the coach do?”
Well, what it actually means, pro personnel is about scouting and drafting and developing new players. It’s not about the current roster. They have these weird corporate titles in football. Anyway, the former director of pro personnel, Alex Santos; the former assistant director of pro personnel, Richard Mann II; the play-by-play radio guy, Larry Michael, all departed the organization. They were among the accused.
RUSH: Now, let me ask you a question. I want to read to you a statement here from the NFL that they released this morning. This is after the news hit that 15 women have alleged sexual misconduct and bullying and verbal abuse by former scouts and members of the Redskins front office.
The NFL said: “These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values. Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment.” Do you agree with that statement? That everyone has the right to work in an environment free from any kind and all forms of harassment?
Do Democrats believe that? Ask your Democrat friends if they 100 percent agree that everyone has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. You know what they’re gonna say?
“Hell, yeah. Damn right. Everybody has a right, a constitutional right to not be harassed and to work free from of all forms of harassment. Damn right.” Okay. Then ask these same Democrats if it’d be okay for somebody in their office to wear a Make America Great Again hat to work. Ask ’em if it would be okay to come to work with a Trump bumper sticker on their car. Ask them if they would defend a coworker who, when asked, proudly says he or she is gonna be voting for Trump in November.
You’ll find out very quickly Democrats do not believe that everybody has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. In fact, the modus operandi of the Democrat Party today is harassment. Twitter, Facebook, wherever you go, the Democrat Party is harassing anybody and everybody who does not agree with it.
So the Democrats don’t believe in a work environment free from any and all forms of harassment, even though they would tell you they think they do. The fact is, Democrats don’t respect everybody’s right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment.
Like our justice system, we have a two-tier system of harassment. Democrats are allowed to get away with it wherever. They can harass cops, they can beat cops up, they can beat cops up with canes. They’re not gonna be charged. You better not defend your property like the McCloskeys in St. Louis. You got a mob outside your front door on the way to the mayor’s house, you better not go out with a gun that you have and try to use it to threaten these people and not attack you or your property ’cause you will be held to account.
Oh. There’s a companion story. Looky here. “Former Ellen DeGeneres staffers bash ‘toxic’ workplace culture on her talk show.” Have you heard about this? “A black woman -” oh, no. You don’t say. “A black woman working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show said she repeatedly dealt with racist comments and microaggressions in yet another damning story relating to,” Ellen DeGeneres, the alleged comedian. “The former employee was among 11 mostly former staffers who detailed horror stories from the ‘toxic’ work environment at the show in a Buzzfeed article Thursday, pulling the curtain back on the cheery comedic host.”
Now, you probably have heard or seen people say that Daniel Snyder must sell his team due to all this harassment, the charges brought to light by the Washington Post. They say that Snyder, he may not have been the subject of the complaints, he may not have been one of the perps, but he’s responsible, and he should sell the team.
So I read this story about Ellen DeGeneres. And I thought this is no different than the bombshell story about the Washington Redskins, except the Ellen DeGeneres story is not presented as a bombshell at all. Both stories detail toxic work environments and the DeGeneres show, particularly for African-American workers.
One story’s about a white guy who owns an NFL franchise. Sexual harassment is alleged. The other concerns a white woman who owns a television show in Hollywood. Racism is alleged. Think these two situations would be viewed by the fake news media as the same or different? Ha! We know the answer.
RUSH: So we’ve got this major, major story, the Washington Redskins, 15 women claim sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and unkind, unfair working environment. Where have we heard this before? Oh, yeah. Bari Weiss. Bari Weiss, op-ed page associate editor of New York Times resigned this week. And here’s how she described the working environment, the workplace harassment at — dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut — the New York Times.
Quote, “My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m ‘writing about the Jews again.’
“Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly ‘inclusive’ one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.”
There are terms for all of this. Unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, constructive discharge. So they’ve got this gigantic story in the Washington Post on how horrible it is to work at the Washington Redskins, and the story of Bari Weiss didn’t last more than a day about the hostile work environment, the discrimination, the bigotry and the racism at the New York Times. Isn’t it amazing how the Times gets a pass, no concern, but they can’t wait to dump on the Redskins and Daniel Snyder?