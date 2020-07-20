Democrat Hillary Voter: Business Owners Are Turning to Trump

RUSH: We’re gonna start in Oakland, California. This is Mark. It’s great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: How are you, sir? Prayers for you. I feel like you’re a good friend that I’ve never had the honor of meeting.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you, sir, very much. I’m doing well.
CALLER: Good to hear.
RUSH: So you called about what?
CALLER: I called because I’m a registered Democrat, and I hate to say it, I voted for Hillary last election.
RUSH: I ought to hang up on you. I ought to hang up on you for doing that, but I’m not going to. I won’t. I’ll resist the urge.
CALLER: Well, because of you, I’ve turned into a success story, and we opened a — Democrats, we opened a — business club here in Oakland, and we have 877 members, and I would say well over 70% are not gonna vote Democrat —
RUSH: Wait a second.
CALLER: — and —
RUSH: Wait a second!
CALLER: Yeah?
RUSH: Are there 877 businesses still open in Oakland?
CALLER: Well, some of them are closed, Rush.
RUSH: I was gonna say.
CALLER: A lot of them are closed, and we still meet. But the fact of the matter is, you know, we see what’s going on —
RUSH: A majority of these people are gonna vote for Trump?
CALLER: Absolutely they’re gonna vote for Trump, because we’re not getting any help out of our local government or our state government. And we buy advertising in a group, in a co-op with local TV. And you had mentioned something earlier that really was my impetus to call. You said two things. They’re sending people to the Trump camp and they don’t even know it.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: Well, there’s a whole group of us that are doing it, and they don’t even know it, and they don’t care. And the other thing you said was, “If it bleeds, it leads.” We have told our co-op — and I’m the president of the club. We’ve told the local TV stations we will not buy ads, and you will not show our ads, if you’re gonna run the clippings, the video of the rioting, the looting, the stealing, the burning.
Do not… We will not buy ads. And that, I think, is one reason why you’re not seeing it on television around the country. The other is the Democrat Party knows that when they put this right up in people’s face every night, they’re losing. They’re losing voters, and —
RUSH: Yeah, I think they figured that out. I think even without your censorship… I mean, you’re practicing censorship out there successfully. Even without that, I think the media and the Democrats realize televising the riots was not helping them.
CALLER: (silence)
RUSH: Are you still there, Mark?
CALLER: (silence)
RUSH: Yeah, it’s a dead phone line. Sadly, we lost the guy’s connection. But did you hear what he said? There’s 800-plus businesses. They’re part of an owner’s club out there. He voted for Hillary. These people have all — the vast majority of them — turned to Trump. They did not vote for Trump. His point is that there’s a whole bunch of Democrats who have no idea that this is happening. They think it’s the exact opposite. They think people are abandoning Trump, and he wanted… This guy’s name is Mark, and he wanted everybody to understand it’s exact opposite of what’s happening.