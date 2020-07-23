×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Jul 23, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • Daily Wire: NYT Op-Ed: White Parents Using Learning Pods For Children Perpetuate White Supremacy
  • Daily Wire: Jobless Claims Rise After Weeks Of Decline As States Lock Down Again
  • Breitbart: Poll from 10 Battleground States: Reports of Trump’s Defeat ‘Greatly Exaggerated’
  • Breitbart: Biden: Trump Is Country’s ‘First’ Racist President
  • HotAir: Media Hails Wall Of Moms As Portland Heroes. Here’s Why They Are Not
  • NewsBusters: Facts Feared by Leftist Media: The Democratic Party – Rooted in Racism
  • PJ Media: Need More Reasons Not to Trust Dr. Fauci? Here You Go
  • Federalist: New FBI Notes Re-Debunk Major NYT Story, Highlight Media Collusion To Produce Russia Hoax
  • JustTheNews: Fauci Files: Celebrated doc’s career dotted with ethics, safety controversies inside NIH
  • GatewayPundit: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls on the People of Chicago to Snitch on Federal Agents Ordered to Her City to Drive Down Violent Crime
  • Daily Caller: Trump, Ben Carson Are ‘Tearing Down’ An Obama-Era Housing Rule Accused Of Funneling Money Into Wealthy Areas
  • Townhall: Democrats Are Legalizing Lawlessness – Derek Hunter
  • Townhall: Enough Whining About Trump’s Mean Tweets – Kurt Schlichter
  • BizPacReview: The Sierra Club disowns its co-founder John Muir over racist comments he made 100 years ago

