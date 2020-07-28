Women Report Rise in Aggressive Eye Contact from Men in Masks

RUSH: You think that these lunatics on the left, these behavioral cops, they couldn’t get any more absurd. This is a U.K. Daily Mail story, and here is the headline again: “Women in Masks Report Rise in ‘Aggressive Eye Contact’ from Men — Women online are reporting a rise in ‘aggressive eye contact’ from men in masks. Social media users are sharing stories of ‘so much hard staring happening’. UN Women UK Executive Director said to be aware of ‘anonymity masks provide,'” and this allows men to be even bigger predators.
The mask camouflages who they are, and the mask allows them to hard stare at any woman they want. It’s a very unnerving, unsettling experience for women. Claire Barnett said, “We need to create an understanding that behavior like unwanted and persistent staring is intimidating.”
“Women across the country -” see, it’s not just a couple of random women — no, no, no, no. “Women across the country are reporting a rise in ‘aggressive eye contact’ since the introduction of face coverings in some public places.” So what are we gonna do now? What’s the solution to this? Make men take off the masks? Make men only cover their mouths, but leave the nose available?
What’s the solution to this? (interruption) Sunglasses. No. That’s even worse because then you get to imagine what’s going on behind the sunglasses and your imagination is worse than reality. What’s the solution? What kind of punishment is gonna be handed out to men who are accused of this? And what is the solution gonna be?