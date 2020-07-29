Don’t Underestimate Trump’s Union Appeal

RUSH: Here’s Van in Richfield, Minnesota. Glad you waited. Welcome to the program, sir.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Longtime listener. Fellow cancer survivor. Hang in there.
RUSH: Well, thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: I wanted to get your take, don’t you think it’s a perfect opportunity for Trump to go after the unions? I work on a very large state-federal highway project. And I’m amazed at the contractors out here flying Trump banners, Trump stickers on their hard hats, and then recently with the Democrats throwing the police under the bus and Biden having no choice, it just seems to me it’s an area that Trump could go after.
RUSH: I think he is. In fact, I think I saw the other day a couple of unions, police unions have come out in support of Trump for the first time. I think you’re very prescient on this. I think this is happening already. Now, the efforts that the Trump campaign is making to go after these various groups — we may not be privy to them all. Not everything the campaign does is public. But I think just because you don’t see it and just because you don’t see it reported, I think you should — you’d be wise to conclude that the Trump campaign’s smart enough to know to be doing this, especially when it comes to law enforcement unions. And I think even construction unions.
I mean, the Democrats are making this really hard. The lure the Democrats have is a seat at their power table if they win. But, man, folks, I just can’t believe that anywhere near a majority of people in this country want the country the Democrats claim to want. That they want a country where we are embarrassed of our history and we have to erase it. That we don’t deserve anything that we have or that we’ve got. We don’t deserve superpower status. We haven’t lost that yet, in my humble opinion.