Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Selfish

RUSH: According to the ferret-like New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, “The cult of selfishness is killing America.”
Now, what is he talking about?
Well, according to the ferret-like Krugman, coronavirus deaths in America are higher than deaths in the European Union or Canada. He thinks that’s because President Trump and Republican governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida insisted on opening the economy too soon. They were selfish. They put economic growth over people’s lives. The ferret-like Krugman says Trump and his “allies” just want high jobs numbers; they don’t care about people dying of the coronavirus.
Now, this is the kind of rotgut drivel that permeates every corner of the Drive-By Media.
Now, I’m willing to bet that the ferret-like Paul Krugman didn’t lose one night’s sleep worrying about how he was going to pay for food or clothing or shelter or other basics during the shutdown. This is a guy who doesn’t have to meet payroll. He doesn’t know the pain of putting everything he has into a small business, only to watch it die because some elected liberal is playing politics. The ferret-like Krugman still has his job spewing asinine leftist talking points.
Now, look, Krugman: It isn’t “selfish” to keep the American economy afloat, even during a pandemic. It’s a necessity! You want to see selfishness in action, Mr. Krugman? Grab a mirror and take a deep look.