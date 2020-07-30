Why I Waited Before Mentioning Herman Cain’s Death

RUSH: Now, Herman Cain. Herman Cain was a very, very fine human being, a great guy. He was a multiple-times success story in American business.
His real claim to fake was saving Godfather’s Pizza. It was teetering near bankruptcy when he was hired to turn it around. And he successfully turned it around and made it an ongoing concern, profitable, where it was literally on the verge of collapsing. And they ask him, “How’d you do it?” He said, “The answer here is one word: Marketing.” But he came up, grew up very poor.
His parents were very poor, they worked menial jobs, but he believed in the work ethic — and he believed in good, old-fashioned American values. The harder you work, the bigger the payoff. His life is a testament to it. He went to the Trump rally in Tulsa, and he was seated with people near the stage. He was not wearing a mask.
Nine days later, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 — and he just, overnight, passed away from COVID-19. So I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting for the connection to be made by somebody on the American left. And it has been made. I have here a tweet from Mika Brzezinski from Morning Joe. The tweet happened 11:45 a.m. today.
I just saw it moments ago. “Just the facts — Herman Cain went to the @realDonaldTrump TULSA SUPERSPREADER rally — no mask. The campaign squashed people close so the crowd would look bigger. They cheered for their President for hours. Cain tested positive for COVID nine days later. Now Herman Cain is dead.”
And so you’re supposed to fill in the blanks, and the blank that you fill in is that Trump caused the death of Herman Cain because (angrily), “Trump, he doesn’t care! Trump doesn’t care who dies! Trump doesn’t care who lives. He didn’t care that Herman Cain showed up and wasn’t wearing a mask. He doesn’t care that Herman Cain was sardined with a bunch of people in there.”
I’ve been waiting for this. The left does not disappoint, do they? They come through. When you expect them to do whatever is the most indecent thing, somebody out there on the left will come through for you.