Politics and Hypocrisy at John Lewis Funeral

RUSH: It didn’t take long. The funeral for John Lewis is taking place at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Ronaldus Magnus was just blamed for racism and the lack of affordable housing and all that. Didn’t take long. Here it is… (silence) You don’t have number 22? (interruption) Well, okay. Here’s what the Reverend James Lawson said:
“We would not be in the struggle we are today in housing if President Reagan hadn’t cut that billions of dollars for housing where local churches and local nonprofits could build affordable housing in their own communities being sustained and financed by loans from the federal government. We don’t need bipartisan politics if we’re gonna celebrate the life of John Lewis.
“We need the Constitution to come alive. We will not be quiet, as long as our economy is shaped not by freedom but by plantation capitalism that continues to cause domination and control rather than access and liberty and equality for all.” These guys don’t understand what they’re even talking about. Plantation capitalism? By the way, the applause that got was through the roof.
Cut billions of dollars for housing? Local churches and local nonprofits could build affordable housing until Reagan came along? Do they not know what’s happening in the cities and suburbs today? There is a mad dash flight from the cities to suburbia, and that means the Democrats need to have corrupting policies implemented in suburbs quickly, which they are in the process of doing. I’ll explain it.
Stanley Kurtz has been writing about this at National Review for four years. The point is, get this: Lake Tahoe real estate salesmen are saying we’re running out of houses to sell. People are fleeing San Francisco so rapidly they’re buying up everything. They’re getting out of the city and they’re going out… (chuckles) To call Lake Tahoe a suburb of San Francisco is a stretch, but the point is people are fleeing the rat-infested aspects of the cities.
Not just San Francisco. They’re fleeing to suburbia.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. Do you have audio sound bite number 23? (interruption) All right. Well, I’m told… I don’t know if this is true ’til I hear it myself. I’m told that the funeral for John Lewis is on the way to becoming the Wellstone memorial. That will take some doing. Here’s the supposed example. This is William Campbell, the former Atlanta mayor, and here is a portion of what he had to say.
CAMPBELL: In a solemn moment, he pulled me closer and he whispered, “Everyone has to vote in November. It is the most important election ever.” (applause). And I promised him with that with every fiber in my body I will tell everyone: If you truly want to honor this humble hero, make sure that you vote. First Corinthians tells us when faith, hope, and love remain, the greatest of these is love. John Lewis was love. Good night, sweet prince, and may flights of angels carry thee to thy rest. Thank you. (applause)
RUSH: Well, I wouldn’t call that Wellstone memorial. They got a long way to go to get to the Wellstone memorial. I don’t think they’re gonna get anywhere near Wellstone memorial. What that is, is former mayor William Campbell is saying that there was a solemn moment before John Lewis passed away. He summoned the mayor, said, “Get closer,” and he whispered, “Everybody has to vote in November. It’s the most important election ever.”
A, I don’t think anybody on the Democrat side needs to be told that to believe it. And, you know, Clinton has already spoken. If there’s gonna be Wellstone memorial evolution of this thing… You know, the funeral crashers have already spoken, and that’s not really happened. We got a call about this from Albuquerque. This is James. Great to have you on the program, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. God bless your health.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Hey, look, the Dems, the Democrats’ hypocrisy is on full display. Why is it John Lewis can have a funeral where they’re all sitting practically right next to each other but the rest of us throughout the country, we can’t bury our loved ones? We had a family member that died during COVID-19, and we had to cremate him. He wanted to be buried in a coffin, and we weren’t able to because of COVID-19. This is complete hypocrisy on the Democrat side.
RUSH: Well, I was gonna say, “Your relative isn’t John Lewis.”
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: That’s why you don’t get a funeral.
CALLER: No.
RUSH: Your relative is not a prominent member of the House of Representatives, Congressional Black Caucasians. And your relative didn’t have Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, sitting in the audience wearing an ugly mask.
CALLER: I mean, is that inequality right there in full display?
RUSH: Not only that, you can’t probably even go to church with as many people as they have packed into the Ebenezer Baptist Church here today. That’s the one thing. You can go protest all you want. You can go stand in the protest march. You can throw Molotov cocktails. You can burn down buildings or try to. And the virus will leave you alone.
But if you go to church, if you try to have more than 50 people in your sanctuary, then you could be spreading the virus, and you’re not gonna be allowed to do that. But yet these people get to do what’s normal, every day for them. And of course, the question answers itself: Why does John Lewis get to have a funeral and you don’t? (chuckles) You’re not John Lewis. You’re not a Democrat. It really isn’t any more complicated than that.
RUSH: You know, they’re making a big deal — and let me print something here, folks. I’m gonna… I have to read this verbatim rather than paraphrase it because I’ve been waiting for this to happen. A lot of you have been wondering why I haven’t mentioned Herman Cain yet. There’s a reason why, and it’s coming right up. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is not in Atlanta.
He did not attend the funeral for John Lewis — and, of course, there are people saying, “This means Trump is a racist and he doesn’t care. He doesn’t love people. (sputtering) He — he — he can’t rise above the partisan differences and so forth.” Now, my memory is that John Lewis refused to attend Trump’s inauguration. I know my memory is correct.
John Lewis didn’t go to Trump’s inauguration, and John Lewis was part of the Democrat crowd that was out there every day for 3-1/2 years claiming that Trump’s election was illegitimate. So these people get to say whatever they want about Trump. They get to accuse him falsely of everything. It has not stopped. It has been multiple times a day, every day for three-plus years and counting.
And if you want to include the campaign of 2016, we’re into four years plus and counting. And yet Trump is supposed to be bigger than all of that and he’s supposed to set all that aside. But the Democrats don’t have to be bigger.