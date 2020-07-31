Rush App Adds Android Auto

RUSH: Android Auto. I’ve been talking about the fact that our RushLimbaugh.com app is now ready for CarPlay and I’ve spent a couple days this week extolling the virtues of it ’cause I love CarPlay. You know me. I love Apple stuff. And I love CarPlay, and I’ve wanted our app to be CarPlay ready for months. And we were in beta testing for a while. It’s ready now.
But there are a lot of people that use Android phones and they’ve been sending me emails, “Well, what about us?” I didn’t forget you. I know we have Android users out there, and, even though I have never used an Android phone in my life, if you like it, that’s great, and we have CarPlay available for you.
It was released today. Android Auto, which is the Android version of CarPlay.