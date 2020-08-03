This Trump Video Is What the Election Is All About

RUSH: I want to go back to last year. The Trump campaign ran an ad last year, and I hope they keep running this ad. This ad is really what this election, if you ask me, is all about. Listen to this. Sound number 1.
THE PRESIDENT: The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and who make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation. The future belongs to the people who follow their heart, no matter what the critics say. We must always remember that we share one home and one glorious destiny. We all bleed the same red blood of patriots. We all salute the same great American flag. Our best days are yet to come.
RUSH: This is exactly the attitude that is needed right now. This is exactly the attitude to counter the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party right now, folks, is a train wreck. Instead, though, it is portrayed as a tour de force by the Drive-By Media. The Democrat Party is portrayed as an unstoppable freight train heading down the tracks that’s just taking over everything in its path. But it isn’t. It’s a train wreck.
Let’s review the recent track record. Joe Biden is not capable of debate, much less a coherent conversation. And, by the way, there are people who are close to Secret Service agents around the guy who claim it’s getting even worse. I mean, really problematically worse. And so here come the claims from the Biden camp — there’s a column in the New York Times, I think, maybe Wall Street Journal, there’s a column: We don’t need debates anymore in American politics. We don’t need debates in American politics. We shouldn’t even be deciding presidential races based on debates.
That would not ever have been written or dared be published were it not for the fact that the Democrat nominee can’t debate.