U.S. Records Lowest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks

RUSH: Here’s a headline from the Wall Street Journal. I missed this headline blaring all over media today. Now, I know much of the Wall Street Journal’s behind a pay wall, but still. Here’s the headline: “U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks.” Wall Street Journal today. Wait. What? Does that jibe with what you think is going on out there? Updated August 3rd, 11:43 a.m.
It’s by David Hall. I used to work with a guy named David Hall out in Los Angeles. If it’s at same guy, he’s a commie pinko. But I don’t think it’s the same guy. “U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise -” (interruption) No, not that it would matter to anything. I’m just providing information, which is what I do here.