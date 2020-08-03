Why the Left Wants to Destroy Ellen DeGeneres

RUSH: Jim in Holmesdale, Pennsylvania. Welcome, sir. Really appreciate your patience out there. Hi.
CALLER: Hi. Greetings from northeast PA. I’ve been listening for 28 years.
RUSH: Well, thank you very much. I really appreciate it. Thank you so much.
CALLER: I sort of learned how to observe events of the day. And, for example, Ellen DeGeneres, her career seems to be circling the drain right now.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I don’t know if I’d be a cynic to wonder if her yukking it up with George W. Bush at the Cowboy-Packer game last fall put her on some kind of bad list.
RUSH: You know, I had forgotten that happened until I saw of your call up there and I didn’t even remember that. The cheat sheet I have here is you want to know if this happened because she sat with Bush last year, but it didn’t —
CALLER: She had to explain herself on it.
RUSH: Yeah, but there’s something else going on here, and it is unique. I can’t recall, other than when they started dumping on Weinstein, and that wasn’t even like this. Everybody in the world is dumping on this babe. Other actors, other actresses, other entertainers, not management. Other people.
I’ve got a story here actor Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have added their voices to the dozens of former staffers on the DeGeneres show who have alleged a toxic work environment. It’s unheard of for Hollywood celebrities to say a bad word about this woman. It never happens. And how about the irony that her motto is “be kind”? I mean, there’s something here that we don’t know. There’s always stuff that we don’t know on stories like this. And it could well be your Bush example, that they just don’t want to mention.
But I think it’s more than that. I think it’s more than that. Now there’s stories she wants to resign or retire. Oh, no, she doesn’t want to retire. And what would normally save here — she’s a lesbian — is irrelevant. Normally that would give her an insurance policy and, you know, not only a get-out-of-jail-free card, don’t go anywhere near her card. So she must really be something much worse than her image is, like “be kind.” Thanks, Jim.