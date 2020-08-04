Rush 24/7 Morning Update: The Lie

RUSH: Joe Lockhart, Bill Clinton’s former press secretary, now works for CNN. Last week, Lockhart warned that despite what the polls say, Joe Biden could lose the election. Imagine that.
Lockhart gave a bunch of suggestions. Biden should pretend the poll numbers are all wrong, and run like the underdog. Biden should focus on turning out key Democrat constituents: blacks, women, and suburban voters.
Then came the biggie. Lockhart’s strongest suggestion is for Joe Biden to NOT do something. Under any circumstances.
Joe Lockhart says whatever you do, Joe Biden, do not debate Trump. Sure, Biden would take heat from Republicans, and even from the media. But so what? Take the heat; skip the debates.
Joe Lockhart says Biden must ditch the debates because Trump lies, and it’s impossible to win a debate with somebody who lies. He outta know, he worked for Clinton.
Come on. You know that explanation is a bald-faced lie, Joe. There’s only one reason you’re warning Biden not to debate. If he’s on the debate stage on live TV with Trump for 90 minutes, there’s no way Biden can hide. There’s no way he can hide his decline, can hide his plugs, no way he can hide anything. Mentally. Which is why Biden’s team has been hiding him in the basement.
Joe Lockhart is the one incapable of telling the truth here. But as Bill Clinton’s press person then, and a CNN guy now, what’s new about that?! He’s an expert in lying.
And Biden doesn’t even know when he’s in the basement, so whats the the big deal about staying there?