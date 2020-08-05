Mentally Unfit Biden Asks African-American Reporter If He’s a Junkie

RUSH: Here’s Steven. Steven’s in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s great to have you, sir. Glad you waited. Welcome.
CALLER: Great to be with you, Rush. Been a fan a long time, since before the Gulf War. I’m calling today because I’m very upset the way Biden treated that reporter. I almost jumped out of my seat when I saw that. I can’t get over it. Just because he was asked a question whether he had a —
RUSH: Now, wait a minute. Wait a minute. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You gotta assume here that some people in the audience don’t know what you’re talking about and you gotta tell ’em.
CALLER: Biden had a press conference this morning, or spoke to the press, and the reporter asked him if he had a cognitive test yet.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And he said to the reporter, a gentleman’s around 40, I guess, whether he had been tested for cocaine, a narcotic. And then when you scratch a little deeper, that gentleman happened to be a black man. And I’m saying if that happened to Trump —
RUSH: I was waiting for you to get to that.
CALLER: No, no. I was gonna say, Rush, if that had happened to Trump, the emergency alert system would have been activated.
RUSH: Oh, I know that. I mean, there would be Amber Alerts all over our phones out there.
CALLER: Yes. You can’t answer a question like that and be president. Is irritability a sign of dementia? That’s why I ask.
RUSH: I wanted you to do what you have to do, if you ever become a talk show host, you have to explain to people what you’re reacting to so that they know why. So you just got a free lesson. Now, let’s go to the audio and document here what Steven has just pointed out. We have two sound bites. This is actually last night, the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists — wait a minute. Why aren’t they called brown?
Why is one of them the National Association of Black Journalists and the other one is the National Association of Hispanic Journalists? Oh, that’s right, ’cause there’s some “white Hispanics.” They live in Florida. Exactly right. They live in gated communities in Florida. I’m sorry. I forget that.
Okay. So during the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of “White Hispanic” Journalists, a virtual convention ’cause nobody could get together ’cause of COVID-19, Errol Barnett of CBS News said to Biden: “What do you say to President Trump, who brags about his [cognitive] test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?”
BIDEN: If he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Did you watch that? Look, c’mon man, I- I- know you’re trying to goad me. And by the way, as I joke with him, you know… I, I shouldn’t say it, I’m gonna say something I don’t- I probably shouldn’t say, anyway… I am, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil… my physical as well as my mental fil… fitness.
RUSH: (imitating Biden) Mental — fill — mental — fill — what — I’m very competent here. The American people judge my physical and mental fill — uh, mental — my physical as well as my mental — uh, let ’em judge it, man, come on. So the same guy, “Have you taken a cognitive test?”
BIDEN: No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?
RUSH: There you go. That’s what our caller was talking about. I took those out of order on purpose. I wanted that to be the last one he heard. Now you want to hear that again? The reporter is African-American. Now, you imagine if this guy, his name is Errol Barnett, not to be confused with Erin Burnett. She is a white reporterette infobabe at CNN. This is Errol Barnett from the National Association of Black Journalists, CBS reporter. And he’s there to help Plugs.
Trump is out making fun of Biden’s lack of mental acuity. Well, he has made fun of it. Mostly he’s calling attention to Biden’s lack of cognitive ability. And you know Trump took the cognitive test and then bragged about how well he did on it with Chris Wallace. So now these guys, they’re trying to defend Biden.
So the question is, “Have you taken a cognitive test?” Biden’s supposed to say, “Oh, yeah, man, I aced it, I aced it, yeah.” He’s supposed to just give him a five or six word answer and move on. He didn’t even recognize that this guy from CBS is trying to help him. So listen to it again, the question, the reporter, African-American, “Have you taken a cognitive test?”
BIDEN: No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?
RUSH: Are you a junkie, man, you a junkie? Now, again, ask yourself, if Trump had answered this question of a black reporter, “Are you a junkie, you take cocaine before you come in to talk to me?” can you imagine? You wouldn’t have stopped hearing about it. But I don’t know how many of you have heard about this. I don’t know how widespread. Snerdley, you were acting like you hadn’t heard this before. (interruption) Oh, you read about it but you hadn’t heard the bite anywhere. Yeah, okay. ‘Cause I think this is the kind of thing that the Drive-Bys are gonna try or were trying to suppress.
So that was, in the order of sound bites, that was the first one. Here is the second one. This is the one I led off with. Which is on our roster number 6. Same reporter. This is after he’s been insulted. This is after Biden’s called this guy a junkie. He didn’t even react to it. He says, “What do you say to President Trump, who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?”
BIDEN: If he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Did you watch that? Look, c’mon man, I- I- know you’re trying to goad me. And by the way, as I joke with him, you know… I, I shouldn’t say it, I’m gonna say something I don’t- I probably shouldn’t say, anyway… I am, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil… my physical as well as my mental fil… fitness.
RUSH: Yeah. “I am very happy to let the American people judge my physical and mental fill.” Well, let’s go back, shall we? June 30th. So, you know, roughly what are we talking, a little over a month. Wilmington, Delaware, Plugs with a press conference in the basement, Fox correspondent Doug McKelway and Biden have a question about cognitive abilities and decline.
MCKELWAY: Some have speculated —
BIDEN: You’re a lying, dog face —
MCKELWAY: — that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline. I’m 65. I don’t have the word recollection I used to have. I forget my train of thought from time to time. You’ve got 12 years on me, sir. Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?
BIDEN: I’ve been testing. I’m constantly testing. Look. All you’ve gotta do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.
RUSH: Did you all hear the first thing Biden said answering this question? Doug McKelway who, by the way, what yeoman duty is this, to admit that you’re losing your mind in framing a question for Plugs Biden. Just to show Plugs that you’re not out to get the him, you admit that you’re losing your mind too. “Don’t remember as many words as I used to. I don’t do things as quickly as I used to, and you’re 12 years older than I am. So what’s the status of your mental -”
But Biden’s answer, “You’re a lying, dog face -” (laughing) — here. I’m gonna give a countdown, three, two, one, give us a couple seconds of dead air, not enough to trigger automation machines out there, just a couple seconds of dead air and you’ll hear McKelway say, “Some have speculated,” and then Biden comes in with, “You’re a lying, dog face,” and McKelway just keeps going. Okay, three, two, one.
MCKELWAY: Some have speculated —
BIDEN: You’re a lying, dog face —
MCKELWAY: You have suffered from some degree of cognitive —
RUSH: Stop the tape. Do it again. “Some have speculated -” “You’re a lying, dog face -” Three, two, one.
MCKELWAY: Some have speculated —
BIDEN: You’re a lying, dog face —
MCKELWAY: — that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline. I’m 65.
RUSH: All righty. We gotta go. We gotta go. We gotta go.
RUSH: Dr. Jill Biden says that — she said this yesterday. This is Wednesday, right? Yesterday I thought was Wednesday. It was Tuesday. This is Wednesday. So I guess a little bit of Biden crept into me yesterday.
But yesterday the former second lady, Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Plugs, pledged that her husband would indeed participate in three debates against Trump. She was on yesterday afternoon with Dana Perino on the Fox News Channel. And she was asked about the debates, given the speculation that her husband wants to avoid ’em. (Imitating Jill Biden) “Oh, no, no, he’ll do it, he’ll do it. I think they’ve already rigged these debates, they’ve already decided. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, he’ll be there. My husband’s gonna be there.” Okay. Keep a sharp eye out for that.