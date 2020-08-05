Trump on His Game During Marathon Fox & Friends Interview

RUSH: Trump, by the way, did 59 minutes today off the cuff on the Fox News Channel with his buddies over there at Fox & Friends. And, folks, it was just amazing. You talk about somebody that is on top of his game. It was Donald Trump today with Fox & Friends. I’ve got some examples of it. You’ll see.
And, in the meantime, Biden is being interviewed by some reporter asking him if he has taken that cognitive test. And Biden said to the reporter, “What are you, a junkie? Come on, man. What are you, a junkie?” Wait ’til you hear this. We got the audio sound bite of that coming up.
RSUH: Let me play for you some sound bites of Trump today on Fox & Friends. First bite we have, he’s explaining Black Lives Matter and sports and how they are associated and what these leagues — Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL, what they’re doing by engaging in all of the kneeling.
The question from Pete Hegseth, ” A couple of years ago you were very vocal about kneeling for the national anthem. Now it seems that standing is the new kneeling in that only three players, Jonathan Isaac and Leonard and Gregg Popovich are standing for the anthem.” Everybody else is kneeling. What is your take on it?
THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s disgraceful. I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me. When I see ’em kneeling I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. And let me tell you this. There’s plenty of other people out there too. They had Black Lives Matter. Where did it start? Marching down streets screaming, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.” They are talking about policemen. All of a sudden this has taken on this air of great respectability. Well, how does it start there? It’s a Marxist group. It’s a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country.
RUSH: Right. It’s not a civil rights organization. Doesn’t matter Antifa, Black Lives Matter, it’s all a bunch of anarchists, all a bunch of anti-Americans, pro-communists. And that’s who these professional sports leagues have gotten in bed with. And it’s hard to believe they don’t know it. It’s hard to believe they don’t know what Black Lives Matter really is ’cause Black Lives Matter’s not trying to hide it. Then Trump went on to say that that, and all of this, is what the upcoming election’s all about.
THE PRESIDENT: When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and disrespecting our national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game. And the ratings for the basketball are way down. All of a sudden now baseball’s in the act. We have to stand up for our flag. We have to stand up for our country. We have to stand up for our anthem. And a lot of people agree with me. Hey, if I’m wrong I’m gonna lose an election, okay? And that’s okay with me. But I will always stand for our country and for our flag. That’s what we’re all about.
RUSH: Right. Trump knows if he loses the election he’s not gonna leave the Oval Office anyway so it doesn’t matter if he loses. (interruption) What? (interruption) What? (interruption) What? (interruption) I’m just toying with ’em. I’m just teasing ’em. You know, yesterday I didn’t tell you a couple stories because of what they would do. I’m just taunting them. You know how easy it is. Doesn’t matter.
Here, Drive-Bys. Doesn’t matter if Trump loses, he’s not leaving the Oval Office anyway. You just heard him say. He not worried about it. Let’s see what happens with that. You all know the drill here. So when it blows up, just laugh at it, have some fun.
RUSH: You know what Trump ought to say when they ask him if he’s gonna leave the White House if he loses the election? Because you know somebody’s gonna ask him this. Trump’s answer to that question should be, “Well, it’ll be what it’ll be.” Which of course is a future version of his “it is what it is.”