A Teacher Concerned About Going Back to School

RUSH: This Lisa in Raleigh, North Carolina. I’m glad you called. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. I’m a longtime listener and just wanted to call because yesterday you had a caller who said she was a nurse, and she said teachers needed to stop whining about going back to school and just go back. And I am a high school teacher. And it just hit me the wrong way.
Even though I’m a conservative and I listen to you all the time and everything, and I thought, you know, she’s a nurse and while I really appreciate everything that people in the health care industry are doing right now, she signed on to work with sick people, and it’s really easy to sit back and say what other people should do if you’re not the one —
RUSH: Wait a minute. Refresh your memory —
CALLER: — there in that situation.
RUSH: Refresh my memory. What did she say specifically that irritated you?
CALLER: She said the teachers needed to stop whining about going back to school and just get back to school.
RUSH: She wasn’t talking about the job teachers do per se. It was about going back to school during the pandemic.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Right, yeah, I mean, I agree. Kids do need to get back to school because it was a disaster last spring. But, you know, at the same time, we need to feel like we’re safe. And I have a 94-year-old mother I come home to, but I also have to have a job, and so, you know, I will be going back, kids are gonna be virtual for at least the first nine weeks, so I’m gonna be in my classroom by myself which I’m fine with doing that, but I am concerned and I think teachers have a right —
RUSH: How do you take attendance? How do you take attendance when everybody’s virtual?
CALLER: I think we’re gonna have some training on that next week, they said, but we can see when kids are logged in and they will be taking attendance.
RUSH: Well, you can see ’em logged in, but whether they stay there — I don’t envy you. Look, everybody’s worn to a frazzle here over this, understandably, and especially the doctors and nurses who have no opt-out. An NFL guy is being paid 300 grand to opt out. So tensions are wound pretty tight. I’m glad you called.