Trump Gives Mini Campaign Speech on Tarmac in Ohio

RUSH: Trump is in Ohio today and he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland — I have landed at that airport. I went in there for an NBC Sunday night game, Steelers and the Browns some years ago, landed at the Lakefront Airport. So I know where this is. Trump landed there. And he managed to find a way to give a little campaign speech before a crowd that came out to greet him at the airport. It runs a little less than a minute. This is it.
THE PRESIDENT: I wouldn’t say he’s at the top of his game, would you, do you think? But he supported every single globalist attack on American workers. Joe Biden’s policies put China first and America last, and that’s what he’ll continue to do if he ever got this shot. And you will have a disruption in the markets the likes of which our country has never seen. You will have a crash in the markets because he’s gonna double and triple your taxes. He’s going to do things that nobody ever would ever think even possible, because he’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy. I don’t think he’s gonna do too well in Ohio.
RUSH: You know what this all misses is that Biden — Biden — how do I say this? It’s the Bernie Sanders agenda. Trump knows that. I know he’s putting it in Biden’s mouth because Biden is the opponent on the ballot. But it’s Bernie Sanders’ agenda. This is the price they had to pay to buy Bernie off and to try to get his supporters to support Biden.
Biden is clueless. He doesn’t know what his own agenda is. They might have told him. I’m telling you he doesn’t remember it from day to day. He doesn’t know what it is. He couldn’t tell you what it is. And it’s just the result of age and what is happening to his brain, and it happens to a lot of seasoned citizens. And they’re the ones that are exposing him to this. The Democrats are putting him out there.
Like our previous caller said, it’s gonna be Susan Rice because she is gonna be the VP. Obviously that caller has not heard my theory on this. I don’t think whoever he picks as VP is gonna be picked because that person’s gonna be the next president. The next president is already running Biden. We just don’t know who it is. And the next president’s gonna stay the next president even if the vice president ends up having to take the gig.