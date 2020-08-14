The Most Radical Leftist Ticket Democrats Have Ever Foisted Upon Us

RUSH: Now, on the selection of Kamala Harris, folks, my first reaction here to this was that it doesn’t matter who Biden picked, in truth, because — well, that’s not actually true. It matters. I don’t mean to say it doesn’t. But the point is not so much who he picked, but what these people are. And this is going to be the most radical leftist presidential campaign that the Democrat Party has ever foisted on the American people.
And I think one of the reasons that they chose Kamala Harris is because she demonstrated that she will say whatever they put in front of her to say. She lied through her teeth in her opening statement at her appearance with Plugs. Grab audio sound bite number 12. This one just infuriated me. And this is the kind of thing that I listened to it, and I hope and I pray that the American people understand that this is a gigantic bald-faced lie without having to be told.
Here it is. This is just so over the top. This is proof that she, like Plugs, whatever they want him to say, whoever’s responsible, just put it on the prompter, and she or he will say it.
HARRIS: Trump is also the reason millions of Americans are now unemployed. He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.
RUSH: Now, folks, this is a stretch even for these people. There was no economic expansion under Barack Obama. There was an economic contraction, and it lasted for eight years. And it was worse than that. Now, again, I need to beg your indulgence, those of you who are here regularly, ’cause remember we got new people tuning in every hour of every day. And there are people, therefore, who have not heard some things that are crucially important to keep everything else in context.
So I’ll make it as brief as I can. The Obama administration told everybody that there was a new era of decline, that America’s past, America’s best days are behind us. And maybe some of those days were not even fully deserved because America was founded as an unjust and immoral nation because of slavery and racism and bigotry and the women’s vote and all these other things.
So the Obama administration never had economic growth any higher than one and a half percent. They came up with a slogan saying there’s a new era of decline and that we are the ones, meaning Obama and Biden, we’re the ones to manage the decline. You need to lower your expectations. There was no Obama economic expansion. There was a Trump economic expansion in three years. The Trump administration rebuilt the American economy after eight years of the Obama team telling us it couldn’t happen. And again, another reminder. During the campaign of 2016, Trump was promising to bring back manufacturing jobs.
He was in Ohio and a number of other upper tier Midwest states that had been hard hit by bad trade deals and so forth. And Obama goes out campaigning for Hillary and says (impression), “What’s he gonna do? Huh? How’s he gonna bring those jobs back? He’s gonna just wave a magic wand? Is that what he’s gonna do? Wave a magic wand? Ha-ha-ha. Wave a magic wand!” and the jobs came back.
Here Obama was perfectly willing to tell everybody those jobs weren’t coming back, and he didn’t know how Trump was gonna bring ’em back. There was no interest in those jobs coming back. This is the thing that people have a tough time believing. It’s hard to convince people that an American president, an American administration would not want the best economic circumstances for the country.
That’s a really tough thing to sell. But that’s what the Obama administration was all about because the agenda was globalism. And for globalism to take hold, for that to actually happen, the United States would have to be cut down in size economically, and that’s what the Obama administration was doing. So this idea that Trump came in and destroyed the Obama economy…
Folks, it is so outrageous that it defies explanation. Trump rebuilt the economy, and then the COVID virus comes along and necessitates a two-month shutdown of the American economy. And already, Trump is rebounding the American economy. Jobless claims are under a million. We’re producing jobs at a faster clip than at any time in American history. Now, you might say, “Well, Rush, that’s no big deal ’cause we’re starting from practically zero.”
It doesn’t matter, folks. It doesn’t matter. I’m telling you, if we had a Democrat administration right now, we wouldn’t be adding jobs at this clip. We wouldn’t be adding jobs at this rate because that’s not what the Democrat Party is all about. The Democrat Party is all about the federal government being responsible for whatever they claim is as good, and it is…
We’ve never had an opportunity greater than this to draw the comparison, the stark contrasts between Trump, say, and the Republican Party and the leftists of the Democrat Party and what the future holds. Kamala Harris was filled with other lies as well. She said, “In addition, the president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worth economic crisis since the Great Depression.”
Uh, no.
(sigh) The whole idea that the Obama administration had this roaring economy is laughable and that Trump somehow came along and destroyed it. The second lie, “Just look where Trump and Mike Pence have gotten us. Millions of kids who can’t go back to school.” Who is it that wants the schools closed? It’s Kamala Harris and Biden and all the rest Democrat Party.
Who is it that wants the ongoing chaos associated with no progress? It’s Obama, and it’s Biden, and it’s Kamala Harris. It’s the entire Democrat Party. It’s not Trump’s decision whether kids go back to school because the federal government does not run the schools. He’s urged the School of Medicine to reopen. The primary reasons kids can’t go back to school is opposition from the teachers’ unions, which is a bunch of Democrats.
It has nothing to do with Trump. She also said, “Six years ago, in fact, we had a different health crisis. It was called Ebola. We all remember that pandemic.” Ebola was an outbreak; it was not a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. You know, every bald-faced lie that they could put on the teleprompter for her to tell, she came through.
But I think, folks, the things here that we’re gonna have to keep in mind, is I don’t think they’re gonna let her be who she is — meaning the Democrats, the Biden campaign, the apparatus running this show. They are reinventing her. This is gonna be up to Mike Pence to expose this in debates, and I’m gonna ask him about it in a few short minutes when he appears here.
They are attempting to reinvent Kamala Harris as a moderate centrist — a pragmatist — to go after the swing voters on the premise they think they’re gonna win the minority vote anyway despite the tough Antifa, Black Lives Matter talk. The black vote’s got nowhere else to go, especially with her on the ticket; so they don’t even have to do the usual pandering to the African-American community.
They are just taking all of you for granted that you are going to be there, and so they’re going to position her as a pragmatist, a centrist, a moderate. They’re gonna target her at suburban soccer moms in swing states so that they can try to feel good about themselves. And in the process of feeling good about themselves, they’ll feel good enough to vote for Biden because Kamala Harris is on the ticket and she’s one of them, when she isn’t.
This is one of the most radical leftists in the Democrat Party. But, folks, even that… You know, I’ve been struggling all week as I’ve watched everybody weigh in on Kamala Harris. You know, Kathryn and I have been watching and trying to figure out the best way to go about explaining to people who she is. And reciting a laundry list of leftist characteristics doesn’t strike me as — I don’t know — the most effective.
It’s gotta be done; don’t misunderstand. But it doesn’t strike me as the end-all way to go about it because I’ve got 33 years’ experience behind this microphone trying to persuade people about leftists, about liberals, who they are, how to recognize them, what they mean, what they portend, what the dangers are. And I think it becomes predictable if people are watching television, there’s a bunch of conservatives, you got a liberal, and they start launching.
People tune it out after not very long a time, even if they agree with it. See, it’s gonna be a good project. It’s gonna be a neat trick here to figure out how to properly inform swing voters about Kamala Harris. ‘Cause right now, the ideology of people is not the primary concern people have. You’ve got this virus, which is wrecking the country. The economy is in bad shape. You’ve got streets in America on fire.
And people, sadly, are not associating any of that with a particular ideology, which they should be and need to be. That’s happening for specific ideological, political reason. It’s because liberals are behind it. But at some point — because the Democrats are going to be reinventing Kamala Harris as a moderate, pragmatist, centrist to go after suburbanites — the Trump campaign is going to have to redefine her as the 2020 hard-left primary failure that she was, that she is.
You know, the highest number she ever got in California during her presidential campaign was 7%. She was the first one to drop out of the Democrat primaries. She was the least popular of all of the candidates, of the major candidates that were running. The first… Tulsi Gabbard literally destroyed her on her phoniness as attorney general in California and district attorney in San Francisco.
The leftist base always says it’s gonna sit out, meaning they’re not gonna make of themselves big targets. But they never do. Power for them is far more important than ideology. They assume Biden is not gonna make it through the first term. They’re gonna take over. Kamala will revert to form once in power. This is what Democrats are being told.
They’re being told not to believe the reinvention of Kamala Harris. “Don’t believe that she’s a moderate. Don’t worry about it. She is the radical leftist that you want her to be. We just can’t reveal that yet. But don’t worry.” This is what Democrat voters and donors are being reassured because there are a lot of people in the Democrat side nervous at this attempt to remake her as some harmless moderate pragmatist.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We have a little montage here just to illustrate how the Democrats in the media are doing everything they can to try to portray Kamala Harris as somebody that she is not.
CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: She became known as a pragmatic moderate.
LISA BLUNT ROCHESTER: What’s great about Kamala Harris and Joe Biden is that they are pragmatic.
JEREMY DIAMOND: Senator Harris is viewed, uh, as much more of a moderate within the Democratic Party.
KRISTEN WELKER: …cultivating a moderate political reputation and inviting criticism from some liberals that she was insufficiently progressive.
RUSH: What an absolute joke this is!
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Harris comes from the middle-of-the-road, moderate wing of the Democratic Party.
CORNEL WEST: My dear sister, uh, Harris is not a radical. She’s a centrist and a moderate.
RUSH: Ah, come on, Cornel. That’s Cornel West. Cornel, what happened to your pride, man? What is this, “My dear sister Harris is not a radical. She’s a centrist and moderate”? You know what this tells me? These people are not willing to come out and be honest about who they are. They’re lying through their teeth about who this woman is. Why? I’ll tell you why.
It’s because this country is not Twitter. This country is not Facebook. It is not what the Democrats think. It’s not what the media thinks. You know, the media doesn’t get out… One of the things that’s happening here because of this pandemic is that fewer and fewer people are actually having personal interactions with other people, and this is true even of journalists.
They’re probably living in a bigger bubble than they’ve ever lived in. They’re talking only to themselves electronically, and they’re relying on things like Twitter to give them confidence that they represent a majority of thinking in the country. But this country isn’t Twitter, and the fact that they’re having to try to recast this woman…
Folks, she is one of the most radical leftists in the Democrat Party, and they don’t have the confidence to have her be that. The fact that they have to remake her, that they’re having to recast her as some pragmatist moderate is all we need to know about what they really think they have to do to win this election, which means not be who they are.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I want to go back, folks, to the point — this is a really important point. The Democrats have chosen in Kamala Harris one of the most radical leftists in the Democrat Party. I’m not saying that to bash radical leftists. I’m pointing out that they have nominated, they’ve put somebody on their ticket that their base is demanding. They have put somebody on the ticket that they had to put on the ticket, that is known as a radical leftist in order to turn out their base, in order to turn out Twitter.
In the midst of all of this, they are trying to convince everybody that she’s not who she is. Now, I don’t care, I don’t care who you are and I don’t care what you’re trying to do. If your starting point is a denial of who you are, then you are not operating from a position of strength. If you have to construct an identity that is the exact opposite of who you are and yet you have been chosen because of who you are and yet you can’t be public about it, you got big problems. And this is where the Democrats find themselves now.
They’re gonna do everything they can to privately tell people “don’t worry when you hear her campaign as a centrist and a pragmatist and a moderate and a soccer mom, this is what we have to do right now to win. But when all is said and done, after we win, then she’s gonna become who you think she is.”
Now, why do all this is they’re actually winning? Their polls show them up 12, 10, eight, wherever. Every poll shows Biden just creaming Trump every which way from Sunday. So if that’s true, then why all the games? Why all the feint? Why all the deception? They are pretending that they are not liberal. They are pretending that she is not liberal or radical left. Which means that they know privately that the country isn’t where they are.
Because, folks, I’m telling you, if they were confident that this country was radical left, if they were confident they had pulled it off, that they had converted a majority of Americans to Black Lives Matter and Antifa and all that, they wouldn’t be playing any of these games. They wouldn’t be trying to fool people about who she is and who she isn’t. What this means is that they are not so confident of their automatic victory. They’re not confident of it at all.
Contrary to what you might see in the Drive-By Media, contrary to what you might hear them say, Biden or Kamala Harris or any of the Democrats, they are not confident that they’re gonna win this. In fact, I think their confidence is way, way down compared to what they’re trying to make everybody believe.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I’ll tell you something else that’s gonna happen. The people running these polls are gonna keep these polls fake. They’re gonna keep Reuters, Politico, Quinnipiac, whatever, they’re gonna average them out so Trump never gets any higher than 45. The reason for that, that will allow Biden to stay in the basement. If Trump gets higher than 45, 47, 48, that would draw Biden out. They can’t afford that.