Our Lady of Perpetual Hysteria Calls Congress Back Over Post Office Hoax

RUSH: The what? (interruption) The post office! Oh, give me a break. You want to talk about a manufactured…? The post office? What is…? Pelosi did not call Congress back to help deal with the COVID-19 unemployment extension bill. No, no, no, no! We can’t do that because we need the chaos and we need people to suffer. But she calls people back in for the post office?
How long has the post office had a reputation of not being very good? (interruption) Your whole life, right? I mean the post office a favorite kicking ball. Everybody beats up on the post office. Now they want to try to blame it on Trump? Folks, I want to tell you something. Don’t fall for this post office.
It is the biggest distraction, it’s the biggest bunch of nothing that they are trying to make a gigantic controversy out of. All you have to know is, Pelosi doesn’t call Congress back to help deal with COVID-19 extension, unemployment and all that, which is what is really needed. But instead, she calls ’em back in to defend and protect the post office? Give me a break!