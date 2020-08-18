Baltimore Republican Candidate Runs Awesome Ad

RUSH: Brian, grab the video. We’re gonna try something.
We used to not have enough bandwidth to use video on the Dittocam combined with all the people tuning in and watching plus what we need to send it. But those are the old days, and we’ve got plenty of bandwidth now. Actually, this is the first time we’ve tested this. We’re testing it live. There is a wonderful ad put together by an African-American woman running for Congress in Baltimore, and it features things that the Democrats don’t want you to know.
Now, it runs about 2:50 — two minutes and 50 seconds — and you’ll be able to hear it, even though those of you that don’t have the Dittocam. For those of you who do, you’ll be able to see it. A lot of information, a lot of the impactful points are made graphically, in addition to the things that she says.
But for those of you who don’t have the Dittocam, we’ll run the ad and post it on the website and the app so you’ll be able to see it. We’re not doing this to prevent you from being able to see it. We’re not doing this to coerce you into becoming a subscriber. Not that at all. We’re just doing this for people who are subscribers, making it available to them first. Let’s give it a shot. Here it is…
KLACIK: Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this.
ON SCREEN: Kim Klacik walks real Baltimore.
RUSH: Kim Klacik is her name. Kim Klacik.
KLACIK: I’m Kim Klacik.
ON SCREEN: I am Kim Klacik.
KLACIK: This is Baltimore, the real Baltimore. This is the reality for black people every single day: Crumbling infrastructure, abandoned homes, poverty, and crime.
ON SCREEN: Crumbling infrastructure, abandoned homes, poverty, and crime.
KLACIK: Baltimore’s been run by the Democrat Party for 53 years.
ON SCREEN: Democrats run Baltimore for 53 years.
KLACIK: What is the result of their decades of leadership?
ON SCREEN: Top 5 most dangerous cities in America.
KLACIK: Baltimore is one of the top-five, most-dangerous cities in America
ON SCREEN: The murder rate in Baltimore is 10X U.S. average.
KLACIK: The murder rate in Baltimore is 10 times the U.S. average.
ON SCREEN: The Baltimore poverty rate is over 20%.
KLACIK: The Baltimore poverty rate is over 20%.
ON SCREEN: Homicides, drugs, and alcohol deaths are skyrocketing in our city.
KLACIK: Homicides, drugs, and alcohol deaths are skyrocketing in our city. Do you believe black lives matter? I do. The vast majority of crime in Baltimore is perpetrated against black people, who make up 60% of the population. So why don’t we care about our communities?
The Democrat Party has betrayed the black people of Baltimore. If the politicians walk the streets like I do, they would see exactly how their policies and corruption affects us. But they want to see it. They don’t want you to see this. Go to any Baltimore neighborhood and ask this question: “Do you want to defend the police?”
ON SCREEN: Do you want to defund the police?
MAN #1. No.
WOMAN: No.
MAN #2: Absolutely not.
ON SCREEN: Real Baltimore resident.
MAN #1: I had three sons killed in Baltimore city, and I think if we defund the police office, it’s gonna be worser than that. So, no, I’m opposed to that.
ON SCREEN: Real Baltimore resident.
MAN #4: What are you gonna defund the police for? Why? How do you defend your city, your community? Families are losing people!
KLACIK: It’s not just Baltimore. The worst place for a black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city. It’s 2020. Name a blue state where black people’s lives have gotten better. Try. I’ll wait. Look at this. How are children supposed to live here and play here? Democrats think black people are stupid. They think they can control us forever.
That we won’t demand better and that we’ll keep voting for them forever despite what they’ve done to our families and our communities. Are they right? I’m Kim Klacik, and I’m running for Congress because I actually care about black lives.
ON SCREEN: Black lives.
KLACIK: All black lives matter.
ON SCREEN: All black lives matter.
KLACIK: Our communities matter.
ON SCREEN: Baltimore matters.
KLACIK: Baltimore matters. And black people don’t have to vote Democrat.
ON SCREEN: Kim Klacik for Congress.
RUSH: And there it is: Kim Klacik, ladies and gentlemen, running for Congress in Baltimore. Is that not well done? That is exceptionally well done and… (interruption) Well, look… (interruption) Snerdley’s getting mad. “You’ve been saying this for 25 years.” I know. But she’s African-American and saying it. There’s just one thing. For it to really be impactful, there just one thing missing, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
And I don’t intend this as criticism. If she were a Democrat — if she were running against Democrats with this stuff — then, you know, that could have a lot of impact. But that’s not a criticism of it. I think it’s just so well done.