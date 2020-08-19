Brit Hume: Biden Is Obviously Senile

RUSH: To the audio sound bites. Brit Hume. Like I said, we always find time for Brit Hume when he has a sudden realization that we have come to months previous or weeks previous. And this afternoon on the Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, the cohost Harris Faulkner said to Brit Hume, “Senator Kamala Harris is speaking tonight, accepting her nomination. What are the goals and the expectations for tonight? Is it more difficult tonight?”
HUME: Of course, people believe because Biden is obviously — to some extent, at least — senile, uh, and may not be, you know, equipped to — to go the distance that she might become president, uh, sooner rather than later, and so she — so her speech is important and a lot of spotlight will be on her more than would normally be the case with a vice-presidential nominee. Vice-presidential nominees normally don’t matter much. This particular one matters a lot.
RUSH: How can you have anything but a disaster under these circumstances? You’ve got a nominee who now everybody is publicly acknowledging is senile! (Snort!) So her speech tonight is, “Yeah, there’s been gonna be a lot more pressure, gonna be a lot more expectations. Oh, yeah, because she’s one senile step away from becoming president.”
The more I think about all this, the more amazed I become at almost every aspect of it. This woman didn’t stand a prayer of winning the Democrat nomination, and yet she has been selected by somebody to be the next president of this country if Plugs wins. Just look at it. That’s stripping away all the distractions. The woman who was the first out of the primaries before a single vote was cast. Her fate was sealed even before the first vote.
She couldn’t raise any money.
She wasn’t gonna have any support whatsoever.
She’s the first out.
She had called Plugs a racist and a bigot, and she said that she believed the women who said he was a pervert. She ends up being selected to be essentially president by the guy who is senile. So a candidate who didn’t have the slightest chance, folks — didn’t have the slightest chance of becoming the nominee — could end up being the president of the United States.
So last night, Dr. Jill Biden. It’s time for her to make her speech near the end of the festivities, and we have a little sound bite from it. Night two of the virtual Democrat National Convention. Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke, and at the end of her remarks, Plugs joined her, and this is how that sounded.
JILL: In our time of need, keep the promise of America for all of us. (awkward pause)
BIDEN: (shuffles in)
JILL: (uncomfortable laughter)
BIDEN: Great job. God love you. How are ya?
JILL: (continues laughter)
BIDEN: Hey, everyone! I’m Jill Biden’s husband! (clears throat) As you heard tonight… (clears throat) Excuse me.
RUSH: That’s it. Pfft! That went by really fast. That’s what happened. He said, “Great job. God love ya. God love ya! How are ya?” She just kept laughing, like she didn’t know he was coming out. Why’s she laughing? In the world would she be laughing? She’s laughing. Biden comes out, “Hey, everyone. I’m Jill Biden’s husband!” clears his throat. “As you heard tonight…” clears his throat, “Excuse me.” Here, play it again now that I know what’s coming it’s easier to follow second time around.
JILL: In our time of need, keep the promise of America for all of us. (awkward pause)
BIDEN: (shuffles in)
JILL: (uncomfortable laughter)
BIDEN: Great job. God love you. How are ya?
JILL: (continues laughter)
BIDEN: Hey, everyone. I’m Jill Biden’s husband! (clears throat) As you heard tonight… (coughing) Excuse me.
RUSH: He lost his train of thought. I guarantee you when he says, “Excuse me” or, “My time is up,” he’s lost his train of thought. But he wasn’t finished, ladies and gentlemen. He went off script. He did keep speaking. He felt the need to be complimentary and to thank her and so forth and so on.
BIDEN: She has a backbone like a ramrod. Just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself; that’s the kind of First Lady, lady, lady, lady, this Jill Biden will be.
JILL: (awkward laugh)
BIDEN: God love ya.
RUSH: “God love ya. God love ya! … [T]his the kind of First Lady, lady, lady, lady, this Jill Biden will be.” So he spends all day in the basement on Zoom. But this morning on the Today show, Savannah Guthrie got to speak to Dr. Jill Biden — who, by the way, got her PhD in education when she was 55. I’m just throwing that at you. It’s a little factoid.
Savannah Guthrie said, “The president’s campaign is this week released an ad really attacking your husband’s cognitive abilities, suggesting he’s lost a step or two in the last few years. Is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated as part of the campaign?”
JILL: No! No! It’s ridiculous. I mean, Joe is on the phone every single minute of — of the day talking to governors who — who are calling him, and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom. He’s doing fundraisers. He’s doing briefings. I mean, he doesn’t stop from nine in the morning ’til 11 at night. So that’s, you know… That’s ridiculous.
RUSH: Okay. Okay. Then the debates are gonna happen, right? She said no cognitive loss whatsoever. It’s silly. Joe’s on the phone, he’s down there in the basement from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., hell, no there’s nothing wrong, it’s silly, it’s crazy.
Up next, yesterday the Democrat National Committee website during a grassroots fest — they had a fundraiser — Biden was speaking to actor Tom Hanks. Hanks, I guess, donated to the Biden campaign, and they did some joint fundraising effort yesterday. And here’s just a little part of that.
BIDEN: In January of, uh, 2018, uh, I found myself in a circumstance where, uh, I mean excuse me, 2012, I found myself standing in the same spot I had stood 40 years earlier. And I didn’t intend on it. I was looking, I was waiting for a train to come. And I was looking out, to the left of my view was southwest — southeast Wilmington, which had been burned to the ground, and it’s back and flourishing. I looked across what they call the Third Street Bridge to an all-black community, which in fact is back up, still has some troubles. And I was waiting for a black man, Tom, to come and pick me up from Philadelphia, a guy named Barack Obama, on the 17th of January to take me to Washington, a trip I’ve made a thousand times commuting every day, to be sworn in as president and vice president.
RUSH: All right. Now, he was sworn in as VP in January of 2009. He first thought that he was there in 2018. He corrected himself. “Sorry. It was 2012 I found myself.” And then he was waiting for a black guy, he said talking to Tom, actually, Tom, I was waiting for this black guy to come and pick me up from Philadelphia, guy named Barack Obama on the 17th of January to take me to Washington, a trip I made a thousand times commuting every day to be sworn as president, vice president.
Now, I don’t know if he means that Obama was in Philadelphia and stopped at Wilmington to pick him up or if Plugs was in Philadelphia and Obama was in Philadelphia and they got together on train to get to Washington. I don’t know. But these debates are going to be really fascinating.